Move over, Daggerfall Unity—now there's a project to make the oldest, least accessible Elder Scrolls game actually playable

Confession time! I have never played The Elder Scrolls: Arena. I was the ripe old age of seven when it released, and my PC gaming debut was still several years away. I have toyed with the idea of going back to it. But I've always fretted it will simply be too crusty for me to properly enjoy. Even Morrowind, a game which I played and loved on launch, is a difficult adjustment in 2025, so the notion of grappling with a game two iterations older is a big hurdle to overcome.
Yet retro gaming salvation may be at hand in the form of OpenTESArena. This is an "open-source engine reimplementation" for Bethesda's original Elder Scrolls game, one that aims to replace Arena's existing engine with bespoke tech that runs natively on Windows, Mac and Linux. As explained on the project's Github page: "The goal is to replicate all aspects of the original game with a clean-room approach while making quality-of-life changes along the way."
OpenTESArena has been in development for several years. But this week it released a major update. Primarily, the update integrates Jolt Physics, facilitating actions like climbing, jumping and swimming. Moreover, the update also adds hit registering, killable enemies, and item pickups, basically rounding out all the fundamental interactions you'd expect from a 3D, first-person RPG.
The result, as you can see in the video above, is an Arena that looks like the original, but runs crisply at a high resolution and has smooth first-person controls. While I'm unsure if this is the plan for the final version, I'm also in favour of the HUD-less UI design. It instantly makes the game more approachable, removing a big icon-covered barrier to entry.
It's worth noting that the underlying game is very barebones at this point, still lacking many key features like working enemy AI and functional RPG stats. There's also no sense of how much longer it will take to finish. Developer Afritz1 has been diligently plugging away at it for years. This makes me confident that they will see it through, but it seems likely that it will be another few years at least before that happens.
The good news is there are plenty of other Elder Scrolls overhauls to keep you busy in the meantime. Daggerfall Unity successfully finished porting Bethesda's second Elder Scrolls game to the Unity engine last year, while the series saw its biggest makeover yet with the recent release of Oblivion Remastered. Oblivion may well get a second remaster this year too, with Skyrim total conversion Skyblivion set to launch at some point in 2025. If the modders can stop going on dates with Bethesda, that is.
The dream, of course, remains a proper remake of Morrowind, Bethesda's strangest and most interesting RPG. The Skywind project is still committed to rebuilding The Elder Scrolls 3 in the Skyrim engine, but it has no set launch date. That said, you can make vanilla Morrowind a whole lot bigger through Tamriel Rebuilt, which recently reached another major milestone in its quest to add the entire Morrowind province to the RPG.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Oblivion console commands: Cheats new and old
Oblivion lockpicks: Where and how to use them
Oblivion vampirism cure: Rid yourself of the affliction
Oblivion thieves guild: How to join the crew
Oblivion persuasion: Master the minigame
Rick has been fascinated by PC gaming since he was seven years old, when he used to sneak into his dad's home office for covert sessions of Doom. He grew up on a diet of similarly unsuitable games, with favourites including Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. Between 2013 and 2022, Rick was games editor of Custom PC magazine and associated website bit-tech.net. But he's always kept one foot in freelance games journalism, writing for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer. While he'll play anything that can be controlled with a keyboard and mouse, he has a particular passion for first-person shooters and immersive sims.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.