All Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream codes

The Genshin Impact 5.7 codes are here, giving you a little Primogem bonus you can add to your hoard when pulling for new characters and reruns. If you're new to miHoYo's livestreams, it runs one for each of its games every six weeks, showing off what's coming in terms of new quests, events, regions, and most importantly, characters.

In 5.7 it looks like we've got five-star Cryo character, Skirk, and four-star Hydro character, Dahlia. There are also apparently reruns on the way for Mavuika, Shenhe, and Emilie, if leaks are to be believed, so a few extra Primogems will definitely help if you haven't bagged the Pyro Archon yet, and are looking to before she returns to cold storage for a while.

As always, we'll lay out each code below as they drop during the 5.7 stream and also include some details about how to redeem said codes below if it's your first time doing this. Remember, these livestream codes usually expire within a day or so, meaning there's no time like the present if you want to claim those Primogems.

Genshin Impact codes: All current livestream Primogems

MasterSkirk0618 - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

- 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore YourSpaceTime - 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit

- 100 Primogems and five Hero’s Wit VoidStar0618 - 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

Before you redeem your Genshin codes, you'll first need to reach Adventure Rank 10 by playing the game a bit. Once you're there, you can redeem your codes in two different ways. The first method is in-game:

Launch Genshin Impact

Enter the in-game menu

Choose Settings and then Account

Select Redeem Now and enter a code into the box

Collect your bonuses from the in-game mailbox

The second is via the official website:

Navigate to the Genshin Impact redemption site

Enter your details and select the region with your character

Input a code into the box and click redeem

Find your rewards in the in-game mailbox