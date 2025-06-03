How to get Celestia's Gifts in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
Your one-stop shop for transforming Strangelings.
When you start to collect and transform Strangelings in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, you'll very quickly realise just how challenging finding Celestia's Gifts can be. These little flowers are the only way you'll be able to transform the Buddies you find along the way, but are basically exclusive to one specific location which you need to visit throughout the game.
Scavenging for Celestial's Gifts only really becomes an issue once you've completed chapter three, when you'll start finding more Strangelings around the map and taking them back to your Base Camp to transform. Here's what you need to do to make sure you've always got plenty of these flowers on hand.
Where to find Celestia's Gifts in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time
You can get Celestia's Gifts by:
- Harvesting them on your Base Camp island
- Completing tasks on the bulletin board
- Beating daily tasks
Celestia's Gifts will only spawn in the overworld on your Base Camp island after you've placed and built your first islander home. They are small blue flowers that tend to grow in clusters, which makes them a lot easier to spot amongst the other fauna in Fantasy Life i. A single bloom will give you anywhere between three and six flowers when picked, too. So don't worry, you won't have to wait to collect 100 individual plants to transform one Strangeling. The only catch is that these flowers only spawn once a day, so when you've picked every single one, there's a pretty hefty wait before you can continue harvesting.
Luckily, you can also earn Celestia's Gifts by completing tasks on the bulletin board next to the Guild on the same island. You won't get the flower every time you level up via this board, but every now and then you'll be rewarded with some blossoms to save you picking them yourself.
Similarly, when you've unlocked the Guild Office, you'll be able to complete daily tasks in return for a handful of them at a time. These tasks are by no means challenging, they're more often than not things like chopping trees or catching fish. Basically just tasks to keep you busy and your skills improving while you play, which explains why the reward is so low for completing them. But hey, when you're caught in a pinch and need an extra few flowers this can be a real help.
Kara
