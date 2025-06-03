Learning different skills is an integral part of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and knowing how to fish falls among that. Even though you can make your way deep into the story without having to worry about fishing, it'll come in handy while you're running around completing requests for the townsfolk or even if you're looking to gather some ingredients.

As you wander through the different worlds of Fantasy Life i, each body of water will have different fish shadows branded with different levels—much like every other material you'll come across. But you won't be able to cast a line immediately, and you need to complete a pretty meticulous process before you can start your journey to become the best angler in Reveria.

How to fish in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

You need to take on (in other words, accept) the Life of Angler from Auntie Anne in the Guild before you can fish on your own. Don't worry, you don't need to dedicate any serious time to the Life if you're not the biggest fan of fishing. In fact, you only really need to complete the tutorial challenges before you're left to your own devices. You'll be given a rented fishing rod straight away, which means every time you approach a body of water with fish shadows, you'll be able to press the F key to cast a line. When the fish bites, press the same key to reel it in.

Fishing is a great way to earn some extra Dosh too, especially if you're managing to bring in the higher-level critters. Of course, if you're diving straight into the deep end and trying to catch a level five fish while you're still level one, you will be faced with more of a challenge. But dedicating even a small amount of time to the skill will help you be able to face the bigger fish without worrying about your line snapping.

You're not stuck being an Angler either, even if it's the first Life you pick. Once you've graduated from novice to fledgling, you can change your Life through Auntie Anne. You'll still have the ability to fish at bodies of water regardless of what Life you pick next.