Elder Scrolls fans are taking it well after Microsoft says it's a 'big year for games ending in 6' ahead of its upcoming Xbox Direct showcase: 'I'm practically living off hopium and copium at this point'

There's an Xbox Direct showcase happening on January 22, and Microsoft has teased three games that will appear: Fable, Forza Horizon 6, and Beast of Reincarnation. In response to a post on X about said showcase, UsagiMoonlight wrote," More excited for Horizon 6 than GTA 6 atm," to which Microsoft responded, "Big year for games ending in 6, though."

Well.

(Image credit: Xbox (Twitter))

Grand Theft Auto 6 is obviously the leader of that particular pack, but Forza Horizon 6 is a pretty big deal too. Ride 6 is also coming in February, if that's what you're into. But there's another 'game ending in 6' announced long ago and unheard of ever since that you might have forgotten amidst all the everything: The Elder Scrolls 6.

Elder Scrolls fans, however, have not forgotten. And as clocked by GamesRadar, some of them are taking the remark as perhaps a little more meaningful than it was intended.

"They're teasing us," one enthusiastic redditor stated simply, leading another to reply, "If they drop a Starfield update and a TES6 trailer at the same time, I’ll buy the new xbox. This is a threat."

Others were very slightly more measured in their responses, such as this poor individual, who acknowledged it's "a long shot" but also admitted they're "practically living off hopium and copium at this point."

A few see the decision to disable replies to the X post as, maybe, a sign that someone had accidentally let the cat out of the bag and was now trying to stop the word from spreading.

Of course, that's not going to keep anyone from re-posting, as definitive Elder Scrolls wiki the Unofficial Elder Scrolls Pages did, with a very rational response of its own:

(Image credit: UESP (Twitter))

One person predicted dire consequences for the social media manager who posted it:

I think it's a lot of fun—I love performative freakouts in response to marginal statements, and the longer the shot the sweeter it is—but where does this all actually leave us? Anything's possible and I hate to throw cold water on anyone's dreams, but I would peg the likelihood of an Elder Scrolls 6 appearance at the Xbox Direct showcase as slim. Very slim. Todd Howard said in December 2025 that work on the game is "progressing very well," but he also said a month prior that it's "still a long ways off," too.

The marketing machine could certainly sputter up well before the game comes out (and likely will), but would Microsoft roll out the first real trailer for the next Elder Scrolls game—one of the most anticipated games of all time—without some substantial, hard-to-miss tease that it's coming? Yeah, no, sorry—I don't buy it.