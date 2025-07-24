Elden Ring's DLC has moved over 10 million copies, and Nightreign's already on 5 million sold

Bandai Namco has announced that the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree has sold 10 million copies. This follows hot on the heels of the news that Elden Ring itself has now sold over 30 million copies, and the tills just don't stop ringing in the Lands Between: the multiplayer spinoff title Elden Ring Nightreign, which released on 30 May, has sold five million.

That's a pretty impressive attach rate of roughly one in three Elden Ring players picking up the (excellent) expansion, while Nightreign's performance over such a short time suggests that Bandai Namco has something of a juggernaut on its hands. It does help, of course, when the quality of the base game is so enormously high, and Erdtree certainly built on that, even though it's brutally difficult.

As for Nightreign, yep, also brutally difficult, though in this case it may just be my wizened reflexes that can't keep up. The wider playerbase seems to have little trouble rolling over the Nightlords, and the post-release support has largely focused on adding Everdark versions of the bosses, which are basically amped-up abominations with a new and deadlier third phase. The horrors that have had a fancy murder overhaul include the likes of Fulghor, already one of the hardest bosses in the game, so FromSoftware certainly knows what the people want.

The flame of thy passion burns ever bright in these shadowed lands.To all who wander the Lands Between, we offer our deepest thanks. #ELDENRING #ShadowoftheErdtree #NIGHTREIGN pic.twitter.com/TfmtpB9o5eJuly 24, 2025

Don't get the wrong idea about Nightreign though. Director Junya Ishizaki has been clear from the start that it "is not what we consider a live service game" and therefore players shouldn't expect a bonanza of post-release content and patches. But that may not be the whole story: a slip-up on the game's Steam page suggested DLC down the line and, given Erdtree's numbers, you'd think it's a no-brainer.

There's been no word on how the series will continue beyond this but, with sales like these, continue it most certainly will. Shadow of the Erdtree continued FromSoftware's tradition of truly great expansions, taking everything players had complained about in the base game and dialling it all up to 11 in the funniest way possible, but it was also very much a definitive ending. A sequel is inevitable, but details? O you don't have the right, O you don't have the right.