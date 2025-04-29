'We are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion': Elden Ring celebrates 30 million copies sold just a month before Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring has reached yet another massively impressive milestone, with 30 million copies sold after just over three years. It's an impressive feat and one that FromSoftware is celebrating a month before its next game, Elden Ring Nightreign, releases.

"Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion," FromSoftware says in a social media post. "May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold." 30 million copies sold is certainly impressive, but we are talking about Elden Ring. It sold over 20 million copies in less than a year following its release, and its DLC Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree sold over five million copies in less than a week. So big numbers are kind of Elden Ring's thing.

It also makes sense that sales may pick up a bit ahead of FromSoftware's next big venture, Elden Ring Nightreign. While Nightreign is set in a patchwork version of Limgrave, it won't be the usual RPG that players have come to expect from FromSoftware. Instead, it's a multiplayer roguelike which pits teams of three against various, mostly randomised, bosses from different FromSoft games.

It's not absolutely necessary to play Elden Ring beforehand, especially as Nightreign does a decent job explaining the different classes available for players to pick and their unique skills, but it definitely helps.

I've completed Elden Ring, and even I was a bit lost when I first dropped into this new version of The Lands Between on my first run during the closed network test. At the very least, I knew to run away every time Margit appeared out of thin air and duck for cover beside the closest Grace to upgrade my skills. Like most FromSoftware games, Nightreign throws you into the deep end at first, but it's not too hard to find your footing.

However, not everyone is pleased with the prospect of Nightreign. "Could've had more of this, but you decided to make multiplayer-only games no one asked for," the top comment says.

I was also really sceptical about Nightreign before I played it, especially when FromSoftware announced that it would only be three-player, not co-op. And as I said, my first run was confusing and slightly infuriating as my team and I stumbled around fighting bosses and running from discount Fortnite storm. But everything miraculously clicked on my second run, and just like that, I started to love it.

Even so, I don't think anyone's expecting Nightreign to match up to Elden Ring and its 30 million copies sold. It may do well, but I'm not sure anything can match exploring The Lands Between for the first time with absolutely zero expectations.