Elden Ring Nightreign update aims to fix one Nightlord boss tanking your framerate—the other from going berserk and mashing you into paste with '72 consecutive attacks'

Weary nightfarers, I've good news: Elden Ring Nightreign has received a patch, and it's made two problem bosses slightly less liable to kill you, either by tanking your framerate or simply going absolutely ham and mashing you into a fine, Wylder-shaped paste.

Per the patch notes on the Bandai Namco website, the update's relatively minor—primarily made out of adjustments to certain weapons and passive drop rates. The real note here is that Adel, Baron of Night—also known as the Gaping Jaw—shouldn't be tanking your framerate anymore: "Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under some circumstances during the battle against Adel, Baron of Night."

I can't yet confirm whether this has fixed the titanic freezeups I've had on multiple occasions while fighting the bastard, but it should help you avoid getting command grabbed like a chump—I'm a creature of habit, and any change to the natural rhythm of a boss throws me off completely.

The other boss that's been adjusted is Libra, the Equilibrious Beast—for a time this Nightlord, while in his madness phase, could bug out and spend entire minutes repeatedly smashing the ground. Sort of an unsettling mirror to my reaction the first time his madness build-up move ended my run.

Here's some footage of the bug happening to user _Syntex_ on the game's subreddit, with Libra trying to flatten their mates with over "72 consecutive attacks".

Well, no longer. FromSoftware has "Fixed a bug where Libra, Creature of Night would repeatedly perform some actions." Libra's crashouts will now be merely proportional to how much your Ironeye's dinging him with arrows.

Patch 1.01.2 is now out on Steam. FromSoftware reassures players that "Although this update includes bugfixes, we are aware that similar issues may still occur under some conditions, and we are continuing to work on resolving them."

Which is a relief, because the fine folks at Bandai Namco need to figure out why the giants have utterly cracked aim with their flame pots, which is totally a bug and not a skill/awareness issue on my part. You can read the full patch notes below.

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – Patch Notes Version 1.01.2

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Passive Effect “Add (Magic/Lightning/Holy) to Weapon”, when applied to a Bow, made the Physical attack power higher than expected.

Fixed a bug where some non-direct attacks of specific weapons’ skills would inflict the attribute attack power and status ailment of the weapon.

Fixed a bug where weapons with the “Projectile Damage Drop-Off Reduced” Passive Effect were not included in the loot pool of chests and felled enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would not appear when some conditions were met during the Personal Objective “Find the Demon Merchant in Limveld” of Guardian's Remembrance.

Fixed a bug where Libra, Creature of Night would repeatedly perform some actions.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to become unstable under some circumstances during the battle against Adel, Baron of Night.

Fixed a bug where it was not possible to rescue a player who was near death after being grabbed by Wormface's grab attack.

NOTE: Although this update includes bugfixes, we are aware that similar issues may still occur under some conditions, and we are continuing to work on resolving them.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.01.2

Regulation Ver 1.01.3

In PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.

If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.01.3, please select LOGIN and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game.

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

After downloading the update file, please restart the game and apply the update.

Further updates will be distributed in the future for you to continue to enjoy ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN more comfortably.