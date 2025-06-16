Elden Ring Nightreign has a new exploit which allows you and your friends to duplicate weapons and talismans until you're just as godly as the Nightlords

I'm not too proud to admit that some of the Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign have pushed me to the brink. Working together with a couple of mates, we've managed to get everyone except for that damn goat and Snappy McJawface, the Gaping Jaw.

The goal is to defeat everyone before coming for the head of the big bad Heolstor the Nightlord. But to do that we've had to use absolutely every tool in our arsenal, including a teeny tiny exploit which lets us beef up our weapons and talismans before a fight

This trick involves sharing the best talismans and weapons so that everyone has the best possible loadout for the big fight,. bBut it is a little finicky. The first step, which may be the hardest, is getting a fullstack team together. Communication and precision are vital to pull this off so you need to be able to talk to one another. Then someone drops the item which everyone wants to have on the ground, whoever is hosting the session is responsible for the timing and the two other players are the ones who need to pick the item up.

When everyone is ready, and the two pickers have made sure there's a spare slot in their inventory, the host will count down from three. On one the two pickers select the item at the same time and voila, one item has just become two.

You can do this again so everyone on the team has the item they want. But if you do so with a talisman, make sure you've dropped your one as you can't have two of the same in your inventory.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

I'd also recommend doing this in the room just before you fight the Nightlord as this is pretty much the only time you won't have something gunning to kill you and there's not an invisible clock counting down to your death.

My team and I did this just before taking on Caligo, Miasma of Night, and to our surprise it worked. We probably didn't need to though, as Caligo is pretty easy to take on in comparison to other Nightlords, and all we duped were a couple of talismans because we were all far too attached to the weapons we found along the way, regardless of how powerful they were. It took about 10 minutes in total as we stumbled around getting the timing down just right, but it was worth it.

When I brought this trick to the attention of the rest of PC Gamer's team I was asked several questions like how I could live with myself, or how does it feel to be a cheating little cheater, and to that I say:, I live with myself as best as I can, and it feels great to find a way to get a leg up on Miyazaki and the horror FromSoftware has created in Nightreign.

These bosses have absolutely no mercy. They attack 72 times in a row, slam the ground roll all over the place, and now apparently have a secret, even more terrifying third phase for all of us to suffer through. I'll take my extra stamina talisman with pride, I feel no shame in the face of these cheesing monsters.

Elden Ring Nightreign Duplication Glitch - YouTube Watch On

But I'm not the only one making the most of this exploit while it's still functioning. Redditors have been sharing this trick and YouTubers like MillGaming also shared the duplication glitch.

It looks like the first person to discover this trick is YouTuber Malik The Raven, who made a video two weeks ago. "We found this glitch when we were all broke," Malik The Raven says. "We needed warming stones and one of our friends had a warming stone and said he could spare one. Then me and my other friend just picked it up together. I asked him 'Did you get one?' and I was like 'I got one too' and from there we realised we needed to try this glitch."

What began as a beautiful accident may just be what saves me and many others from the harder Nightreign bosses and their supposed upcoming third phases. Snappy McJawface, I'm coming for you next.