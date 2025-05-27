Sorry, nightfarers: Elden Ring Nightreign does not have crossplay

It's Elden Ring Nightreign week, and there are countless punishment-hungry Soulslike devotees around the world readying themselves to prove just how good they've gotten through a gauntlet of randomized FromSoft boss encounters. As those nightfarers prep for the Elden Ring roguelike, however, you might be wondering:

Can I play Nightreign with my console friends?

Unfortunately, even as crossplay becomes a standard elsewhere, Nightreign's missing out. Its heroes might be battling a malevolent force that threatens to unmake all of creation, but even they can't cross the boundaries separating multiplayer platforms. If you're playing on PC, your Xbox and PlayStation comrades will have to fight alone.

There's no crossplay in Elden Ring Nightreign

Sure seems like a multiplayer-focused game should have crossplay in 2025, huh? But no, Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't have crossplay, FromSoftware has confirmed.

When matchmaking for an expedition in Nightreign, you'll only get partied up with other PC players. There's no in-game friends list for adding console players, and you won't be able to join password-locked parties hosted by Xbox or PlayStation users.

Nightreign does have cross-region matchmaking, meaning you can freely party up with players on other continents. Personally speaking, it's been years since I'd wondered whether I'd be able to play with people in other regions, but I'd certainly rather have it than not.

You can also disable cross-region matchmaking if you're particularly concerned about ping and connection stability, but this will likely only be an issue if you or a friend on the other side of the globe have dicey internet connections.

FromSoftware hasn't said anything about adding crossplay post-launch, but the game's deluxe edition on Steam does promise "additional playable characters and bosses" and "additional DLC" by the end of 2025, so obviously there are updates still in the works.

But don't get your hopes up: Elden Ring never got PC and console crossplay, either.