Cyberpunk 2077's surprise 2.3 patch gets a surprise delay as CDPR needs some time to aim 'for a scope similar to Update 2.2'

You're gonna be waiting a little while longer before you return to the neon-slick streets of Cyberpunk 2077, I'm afraid. CD Projekt Red has come out on social media to announce that—though it had hoped to put out the surprise patch for the game on June 26—it's proving a bigger task than it first thought, so it's being delayed to some as-yet-unspecified post-June-26 date while the devs get everything ship-shape. "Need a little more time in the oven, my chooms," says Cyberpunk 2 associate game director Paweł Sasko on Bluesky.

Hey chooms, We initially hoped to put Update 2.3 in your hands on June 26. However, we'll need some more time to make sure we're happy with it - we're aiming for a scope similar to Update 2.2. We'll update you further as soon as we can! We appreciate your patience! [image or embed] — Cyberpunk 2077 (@cyberpunk.bsky.social) June 23, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Which is a shame, I suppose, but what really raises my eyebrows is the promise that CDPR is aiming for something on the scale of CP2077's last patch for 2.3. If you don't remember, Cyberpunk got its 2.2 patch (which was, itself, kind of a surprise announcement) last December, adding stuff like an enhanced photo mode, re-colouring your cars, new customisation options for V, a Balatro-based sidequest and other stuff besides.

CDPR is still keeping schtum about just what 2.3 will have in it, but if it's going for something comparable to 2.2 in terms of new add-ons, colour me very intrigued indeed.

I can't help but wonder if this is the one that'll finally see the game get a proper New Game+ mode. Sure, CDPR has said in the past it doesn't think that'd be a good idea, but people have been clamouring for it for such a long time that I can't help but wonder if it's changed its mind.

All we'll have is speculation until the devs tear the veil off, and all we have is speculation about when that'll actually be. CDPR hasn't given patch 2.3 a new date in its delay announcement, so I wonder if it might not be a few weeks yet until it finally hits our hard drives.

I gotta be honest, part of me kind of regrets fully platinum'ing the game before CDPR had truly finished patching it. Then again, with 10-year-old The Witcher 3 due to get a patch with cross-platform mods sometime this year, maybe that's just not a point the studio will ever reach.