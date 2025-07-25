Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs are the new popular kids on the RPG block, visiting both Hideo Kojima and Final Fantasy creators Square Enix for 'a creatively rich exchange of visions and ideas'
Popular, tu vas être pop-u-lar.
If you listen to the punters, you might believe that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33—a rather really very good videogame from Sandfall Interactive—rather embarrassed the modern RPG megastudios of today. How could this team of 30 (a bit more than that, actually) outdo the giants of the industry? For shame! Shame! (Just ignore the fact that Metaphor Re:Fantazio was excellent, it doesn't suit this narrative).
In actuality, I've always viewed Obscur as a love letter to these studios, regardless of my opinions on whether they've gone a touch wayward. While it's good for engagement to get folks invested in a war, I've never had the sense that director Guillaume Broche was anything other than a superfan of the games that very clearly fused themselves to his DNA, DNA which forged 2025's best Je-RPG.
It's nice to have that hunch confirmed yet again—Sandfall Interactive devs, including Broche himself, recently visited Square Enix's offices for "a creatively rich exchange of visions and ideas".
As seen in the X post (shared below), Broche was accompanied by lead programmer Tom Guillermin and co-founder and producer Francois Meurisse in a visit to the creators of Final Fantasy. You can also see Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Final Fantasy series producer Yoshinori Kitas in the photo.
Guillaume Broche, Francois Meurisse, Tom Guillermin from Sandfall, and Alexis Garavaryan from Kepler—creators of EXPEDITION 33—visited the Square Enix office for a creatively rich exchange of visions and ideas.-EXPEDITION 33のクリエイターであるSandfallのGuillaume… pic.twitter.com/hIhMNYZJ8cJuly 24, 2025
It's a nice reminder—that I'm maybe a little cynical about people heeding—that game developers don't tend to engage in console-esque slap fights with each other, especially if they're making good games. If the adage "good artists borrow, great artists steal" is true, then you absolutely have to be a fan of the companies that inspired you—and I don't think I've seen a game that more lovingly combined its darlings than Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
On the flipside, it's nice to see Square Enix taking inspiration from its sprog competitors—though Square's not the only one to give them an invite. Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear and Death Stranding fame also had them over to talk shop, which is lovely to see.
From the studio that brought us “EXPEDITION 33,” with Guillaume Broche, Francois Meurisse, and Tom Guillermin of Sandfall and Alexis Garavaryan of Kepler. pic.twitter.com/ut18fkGnGsJuly 24, 2025
Sandfall developers have well and truly established themselves as the popular new kids of the industry—a title I'm very much certain they deserve, even if their game endings need to stop ripping my heart out of my chest.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.