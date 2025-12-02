CD Projekt winds up Cyberpunk 2077 fans with fifth anniversary post, then cruelly breaks their hearts: 'We’re not teasing anything'

Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10, 2020, which means that the fifth anniversary is just over a week away. Despite that age, and the fact that it's a singleplayer RPG with no live service grind, its peak concurrent player count today on Steam—and only Steam—was nearly 44,000. That's genuinely astounding, especially when you consider that the game was such a mess at launch that it literally wiped 75% of CD Projekt's valuation off the books.

So here we are, five years later, and an awful lot of fans are holding out hope that CD Projekt is cooking up something big for the big birthday. Not just because five years is an obvious benchmark for such things, but because of a December 1 post on X.

SECURE COMMS CHANNEL ESTABLISHED.

STANDBY FOR INCOMING PRIORITY TRANSMISSION…

CYBERPUNK 2077 — 10.12

REED, SOLOMON — 12.12

SONG, SO MI — 29.12

END OF TRANSMISSION.

Well. Intriguing, no? Fans immediately glommed onto the message as a sign that something is in the pipe: A surprise update, some new content, maybe—dare to dream, maybe—a full-on DLC release.

The CD Projekt social team did its best to keep a lid on things, but people want what they want, and what they very obviously want is more Cyberpunk 2077.

Choom can't post anything wholesome without wild conspiracy theories forming around it these days... pic.twitter.com/IJtyIrkbFODecember 1, 2025

It eventually fell to global community director Marcin Momot to pour a big bucket of cold water on things. "We’re not teasing anything," he wrote on X. "This is our monthly post announcing character birthdays, which we publish every 30 days. This time we also included the game’s anniversary info, but it’s not a teaser. Hope this clears things up!"

And yes, it's true: Here, for instance, is the November post marking the birthdays of Rogue Amendiares, Johnny Silverhand, and Judy Alvarez:

And this is October, the birth month of Valerie/Vincent:

So as much as it pains me to be the bearer of bad news on this one, it looks like a false alarm: CD Projekt wasn't teasing anything, it was just making some traditional birthday posts which in this case happened to include Cyberpunk 2077 itself.

But if you want to live in hope, don't forget that CD Projekt has told us in the past that it was finished with Cyberpunk 2077, only to punk us with surprise updates when our backs were turned,. And here's something else to hold onto: The Game Awards takes place on December 11, the day after Cyberpunk 2077's fifth anniversary, and while CD Projekt co-CEO Michał Nowakowski said The Witcher 4 won't be at the show, he didn't explicitly rule out an appearance by Cyberpunk. And we all know what that means, right?

Well, no. We don't. But this guy has the right spirit, at least.