Here are the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 unlock times for your region

It's time to shed the last vestiges of your humanity, head out into the streets, and feast on the blood of the living. Unrelatedly, the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date is imminent, and those of us who have been eagerly awaiting the game since its original 2019 announcement are finally about to get our hands on it. Our Fraser's already played it and found that, while it might not be the RPG its ancestor was, it's still a rollocking vamp story.

Bloodlines 2 is due out October 21, and you'll have to wait for its full launch to actually play. No advanced or early access here, folks. In fact, not even much in the way of pre-order DLC since Paradox sheepishly folded the Toreador and Lasombra clans into the base game.

Still, if you just… love spending money, there's still a little time to preorder and get a "Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox" for your haven. To be fair, the Bloodlines 1 OST does rip, but I'm not entirely sure it rips hard enough to get me to pre-order a game. Anyway, whether you're juked up or not, here are the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release dates for your region.

When is the Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 unlock time?

This is the spot I'd ordinarily put one of those cool maps publishers make, showing the local release times for a game in different regions. Paradox has not made one of these (at least not yet), presumably in order to preserve the Masquerade, but it has confirmed to us at PCG that the game is due to unlock at 5 pm BST on October 21. Here's what that translates to in global timezones.

West Coast US: 9 am PDT

9 am PDT East Coast US: 12 pm EDT

12 pm EDT UK: 5 pm BST

5 pm BST Europe: 6 pm CEST

6 pm CEST Australia: 3 am AEDT (October 22)

3 am AEDT (October 22) New Zealand: 5 am NZST (October 22)

And if you're biting your nails wondering if you can actually play it, you can always find the Bloodlines 2 system requirements on the game's Steam page.

Is there preloading for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2?

Yes, you can preload the game. At time of writing, the option to preload the game on Steam has just popped up, letting you get your mitts on all 20-something GB of the game ahead of release.