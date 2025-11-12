Bloodlines 2 just got a new roadmap with Christmas-themed goodies, as well things that probably should have been there from the start like an FOV slider and motion blur toggle

Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 was always going to be polarizing given the oddball legacy of its cult hit predecessor, but I didn't expect it to polarize in the precise way that it did. As PC Gamer online editor Fraser Brown said in his review, the "good, sometimes even great" bite 'em up "is a sequel in name only, and it never really enthusiastically embraces being an RPG." Regardless, developer The Chinese Room has begun updating the game with fixes and features as teased in a roadmap that debuted in a blog post today.

Today's patch, which kicks off the roadmap schedule, includes some welcome polish: a save on exit feature, a crash fix, and two dozen or so assorted bug fixes. The rest of the roadmap stretches beyond a Christmas-themed winter update and into next year, though it's a little light on details; there's a Valentine's Day update, and two DLCs due for the latter part of 2026.

In the meantime, the future looks a bit scant. The next major patch will pack a few features that, while nice, aren't exactly glamorous points on a roadmap. An FOV slider, motion blur toggle, improved progress saving—these are good features! They also probably should have been in from the start, or at the very least, shouldn't be the snazziest part of a purportedly major upcoming update.

On the more fun side, the winter update will include new cosmetics for Phyre to celebrate the holidays. It'll also include a custom difficulty mode where you can tune starting health and enemy awareness, as well as choose to play exclusively Phyre quests or Fabien quests.

The full blog post can be found on Paradox's website and notes that more details will come as the patches get nearer.