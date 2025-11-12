Bloodlines 2 just got a new roadmap with Christmas-themed goodies, as well things that probably should have been there from the start like an FOV slider and motion blur toggle
The roadmap accompanies a host of bug fixes and "general improvements" to saving and stability.
Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2 was always going to be polarizing given the oddball legacy of its cult hit predecessor, but I didn't expect it to polarize in the precise way that it did. As PC Gamer online editor Fraser Brown said in his review, the "good, sometimes even great" bite 'em up "is a sequel in name only, and it never really enthusiastically embraces being an RPG." Regardless, developer The Chinese Room has begun updating the game with fixes and features as teased in a roadmap that debuted in a blog post today.
Today's patch, which kicks off the roadmap schedule, includes some welcome polish: a save on exit feature, a crash fix, and two dozen or so assorted bug fixes. The rest of the roadmap stretches beyond a Christmas-themed winter update and into next year, though it's a little light on details; there's a Valentine's Day update, and two DLCs due for the latter part of 2026.
In the meantime, the future looks a bit scant. The next major patch will pack a few features that, while nice, aren't exactly glamorous points on a roadmap. An FOV slider, motion blur toggle, improved progress saving—these are good features! They also probably should have been in from the start, or at the very least, shouldn't be the snazziest part of a purportedly major upcoming update.
On the more fun side, the winter update will include new cosmetics for Phyre to celebrate the holidays. It'll also include a custom difficulty mode where you can tune starting health and enemy awareness, as well as choose to play exclusively Phyre quests or Fabien quests.
The full blog post can be found on Paradox's website and notes that more details will come as the patches get nearer.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.