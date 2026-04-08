Rabea Rogge, the first German woman in space, recently posted a video demonstrating how to roll a twenty-sided die in zero gravity. It's easy to throw dice when you're in polar orbit, as Rogge was, but how do you land one? Magnetized dice trays, maybe?

"We experimented a little," Rogge says, before demonstrating that actually the best solution is the least complicated one. She flicks the D20 upward, putting a little English on it so it spins, catches it in her fist, and peers through the gap in the top of her hand to check the result. It's a seven, so unfortunately she's failed her Wisdom saving throw and contracted space madness.

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"So rejoice," Rogge concludes. "Roleplaying in space is absolutely possible." Which is true, so long as you're not playing Shadowrun or casting a leveled-up fireball or anything that demands you roll a big wodge of dice all at once—unless you don't mind slowly rolling them one at a time.

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Rogge was part of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, a polar orbit flight funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang. Dr. Christopher Combs, associate dean of research, mechanical engineering, at the University of Texas at San Antonio told CNN that a private space flight around the poles was "a notch above gimmick, but not exactly a groundbreaking milestone." Still, she's been to space more than I have.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis 2 flight around the moon has helped boost Kerbal Space Program's concurrent player count to a record high, despite the issue they had with Microsoft Outlook running two instances at the same time, neither of which worked.