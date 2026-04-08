An astronaut rolled a D20 in space, so yes, you can play D&D in zero gravity
The snack selection will be limited, however.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Rabea Rogge, the first German woman in space, recently posted a video demonstrating how to roll a twenty-sided die in zero gravity. It's easy to throw dice when you're in polar orbit, as Rogge was, but how do you land one? Magnetized dice trays, maybe?
"We experimented a little," Rogge says, before demonstrating that actually the best solution is the least complicated one. She flicks the D20 upward, putting a little English on it so it spins, catches it in her fist, and peers through the gap in the top of her hand to check the result. It's a seven, so unfortunately she's failed her Wisdom saving throw and contracted space madness.
A post shared by Rabea Rogge (@rabearogge)
A photo posted by on
"So rejoice," Rogge concludes. "Roleplaying in space is absolutely possible." Which is true, so long as you're not playing Shadowrun or casting a leveled-up fireball or anything that demands you roll a big wodge of dice all at once—unless you don't mind slowly rolling them one at a time.Article continues below
Rogge was part of SpaceX's Fram2 mission, a polar orbit flight funded by cryptocurrency billionaire Chun Wang. Dr. Christopher Combs, associate dean of research, mechanical engineering, at the University of Texas at San Antonio told CNN that a private space flight around the poles was "a notch above gimmick, but not exactly a groundbreaking milestone." Still, she's been to space more than I have.
Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis 2 flight around the moon has helped boost Kerbal Space Program's concurrent player count to a record high, despite the issue they had with Microsoft Outlook running two instances at the same time, neither of which worked.
Baldur's Gate 3 romance: Who to pursue
Baldur's Gate 3 multiplayer: How co-op works
Baldur's Gate 3 endings: For better or worse
Baldur's Gate 3 multiclass builds: Coolest combos
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.