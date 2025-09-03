After a tease drove fans mad, Cyberpunk 2077 sheepishly warns that tomorrow's news will be quite boring, actually
This was impossible to avoid.
Cyberpunk 2077 sure had our attention the other day, when it posted a vague tease on its myriad social media accounts indicating that something—frustratingly undefined—would be happening on September 4.
Well, inevitably, that got everyone all worked up. What could it be? Another patch? New content? A whole new DLC? The release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong? Wait, we already had that one.
Anyway, in a move absolutely anyone could have seen coming, fans began to fill the void of information with the most boisterous and ambitious ideas they could. Heck, even I thought CDPR might have something big up its sleeve—after all, it would surely have known a tease so vague would immediately get folk worked up?
Well, no. The official Cyberpunk 2077 X account intervened yesterday to assure everyone that, don't worry, the announcement is actually going to be boring.
"Just FYI, this isn’t any sort of announcement or reveal about new content coming to the game," went the tweet. "It’s part of an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary we’re celebrating this month."
Just FYI, this isn’t any sort of announcement or reveal about new content coming to the game — it’s part of an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary we’re celebrating this month.September 2, 2025
I bet the Redditor who declared "I am going to be mad if this ends up being just another merch drop or photo mode contest," after the tease was posted is having a terrible day right now.
I suppose "an activity tied to the Phantom Liberty anniversary" could still be exciting news. It might just be quite a boring way of phrasing quite an exciting thing, but it sure as heck doesn't sound like new content. Honestly? I can't blame fans for getting their hopes up. CDPR's tease was very vague and the studio matches Eric Barone for 'literally can't stop updating their games' syndrome. The only surprise is it didn't see this one coming.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
As you'd expect, the X replies feature a lot of disappointment. "Don't want to be rude, but maybe next time say that like in the same tweet, separate tweet or as reply," mourns one fan. "People are really wanting (a lot) more content and accidentally you did gave us hope." Also, a lot of gifs of people in movies looking morose. And that one very entertaining shot of Frodo Baggins.
It all seems very avoidable to me, but hey, everyone makes mistakes. Frankly, my main takeaway from all this is that the human spirit is a hardy thing indeed: plenty of the non-disappointed replies are from fans who reckon this is just a cunning ploy from CDPR to distract from tomorrow's definite, guaranteed, 100%-real mega-announcement. Godspeed, brave samurai.
Cyberpunk 2077 romances: Who you can choose
Cyberpunk 2077 Meredith romance: Business or pleasure
Cyberpunk 2077 Panam romance: Ride or die
Cyberpunk 2077 joytoy locations: No strings flings
Cyberpunk 2077 best settings: As of 2.0
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.