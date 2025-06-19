A player-made Libra deals cheat sheet for Elden Ring Nightreign reveals when you should and shouldn't make a deal with the goat devil

Stumbling into Libra's boss room on Day Three for the first time, I was expecting the beast to descend on us straight away like every other Elden Ring Nightreign boss, so I was cautiously intrigued to find a shrouded figure calmly waiting instead.

It asked me if I desired a powerful weapon, if I wanted the power of a demon, or if I'd take an extra flask. I wanted to say to all of them, who wouldn't? I settled on receiving the power of a demon and then proceeded to suffer the consequences of naively trusting some randomer in a cloak.

The problem with the Equilibrious Beast and its deals is that they're a two-way street, you get something, but sometimes the cost isn't worth the reward. In turn for getting a frenzied eye passive (which does do good damage to Libra as that's his primary weakness) I got a passive madness build-up, which when accompanied by all of Libra's attacks chewed through my health.

Instead of having to go through a gruelling trial and error run to find out which of these deals would actually be of use, I just decided to decline Libra's offer and fight him with only my own accumulated power. But it seems I don't have to do this anymore, as Nightreign players have taken it upon themselves to list out all of Libra's deals, benefits and consequences, for the Day Three Nightlord fight.

"Libra's deals cheat sheet" was shared by Nyalotha783 on the game's subreddit, and it explains exactly what will happen for every option. There are some deals which players should probably be a bit cautious of, like the trade-off for getting +150 resistance for the loss of 10% max stamina. That may be ok if you plan to be in the thick of the fight, but if you rely a lot on stamina then it's probably not worth it.

Even so, this cheat sheet has revealed some deals that do seem too good to pass up on. For example, the 'I want to fight at utmost strength' option does give Libra a 10% defence buff, but only for 100 seconds, and you get +25% HP and +10% damage for 60 seconds. Libra will fight in his golden form after this—but that damage boost may mean you can take a good chunk of his health off quite quickly.

There are a couple of other good deals which may be worth taking if you have the stomach for it. But if in doubt remember, you probably shouldn't take dubious deals from cloaked strangers, wherever you may find them.