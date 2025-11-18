20 hours of Elden Ring lore videos are being crammed into one big book by Souls YouTuber VaatiVidya

Prepare to try and read the whole thing in one sitting.

To paraphrase a legendary tweet about what FromSoftware games have done to modern videogame narratives: A story can just be some guy with a big sword who says, "Zanzibart… forgive me," in his dying breath, and a bunch of YouTubers will make hour-long videos about it.

And by "a bunch of YouTubers," they mostly meant VaatiVidya, the YouTuber everyone goes to for FromSoftware lore explanations. He's been doing it since Dark Souls and still isn't finished picking apart Elden Ring. And he'll be taking this cycle to its next step with a book that includes all the scripts he's written over the past three years.

Lore Bound: Elden Ring Explained will include the text from 20 hours of video crammed into a gigantic tome full of original art—some of which you've seen in Vaati's most popular videos. It's not licensed, but it's probably as close as you're going to get when it comes to a breakdown of the Elden Ring story.

