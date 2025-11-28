The AI slop-hose comes to Let It Die as its surprise sequel reveals 'voices, music, and graphics' shaped by the tech
"AI-generated content has been used and then edited by our team."
Well, that's a shame. Let It Die: Inferno—the surprise sequel to weirdo 2016 roguelike Let It Die—has a little announcement to make: "AI-generated content has been used and then edited by our team for certain parts of the in-game voices, music, and graphics."
That's per the game's AI-generated content disclosure that recently popped up on Steam (via Eurogamer). The disclosure indicates that AI has seeped into a fair chunk of the game, touching "Background signboard textures, records illustrations, InfoCast videos," as well as "Voices and music."
Which is a real bummer, if you ask me. The original Let It Die isn't exactly a beloved classic, but it's a strange and unique thing, like so much that comes out of Goichi Suda's Grasshopper Manufacture studio. A very human game, then—a testament to the powers of what voice actor Jennifer English so recently called our "beautiful, creative, human brains."
Let It Die: Inferno isn't a Grasshopper Manufacture product, mind you. Its sole development studio is Supertrick Games, which (stay with me) is a kind of rump state of the original Grasshopper Manufacture.
Simply put: once upon a time, the Grasshopper Manufacture that was owned by GungHo split into two companies—the current Grasshopper, which took the name along with Suda himself and operated independently of GungHo; and Supertrick, which retained a bunch of the original Grasshopper's staff and stuck with its original parent company. Got that? Great. Not sure I do.
Anyway, to be excruciatingly fair, the notice doesn't say how much AI-generated material has wormed its way into those aspects of the game, but it certainly seems pretty pervasive based on the areas named. We'll find out for certain when the game releases on December 4, but either way I'm sad to see a game (now series) with a distinctive style fall under the sway of AI's regurgitated content slurry.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
