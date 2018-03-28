Edmund McMillen says Mewgenics work is 'in effect' but still a few years away

Cutesy cat game Mewgenics was announced way back in 2012, after which it was delayed, canceled, and then in January of this year, brought back to life under slightly new management. With Team Meat cohorts Edmund McMillen and Tommy Refenes having parted ways, McMillen is now working on Mewgenics with The End is Nigh co-creator Tyler Glaiel. And despite the glacial pace of development so far, McMillen said they are in fact getting down to work on it.

Updates: The remake of Mewgenics is in effect and in its very early stages! Don’t expect a release for a few years but I’ll be RTing more of the early dev gifs from @TylerGlaiel as we goMarch 27, 2018

It's not exactly imminent, then, but McMillen added that he may also have one or two "special secret announcements" to make this year. Related to Mewgenics? He didn't say, but hopefully.

McMillen described Mew-Genics "as a cross between The Sims and Pokemon with a sprinkling of Animal Crossing and a dash of Tamagotchi," all of it pulled together in "a game that feels alive, a game that creates stories as you play where consequences actually mean something." And cats, of course. But all of that was in early 2013, and so it's not unreasonable at this point to assume that some (or all) of that basic intent has changed.

This is what it looked like five years ago.

Glaiel, for his part, tweeted this. I don't know if it anything to do with Mewgenics, but there's something that looks like a cat in it.

now to figure out how to handle what happens when you land on top of it..... blah pic.twitter.com/7ejFtJF9TBMarch 26, 2018

McMillen also delayed The Legend of Bum-bo, "a turn-based puzzle RPG thingy," earlier this year. It was originally expected in late 2017, but is now due out in the first half of 2018. At the very least, it sounds like it'll arrive sooner than Mewgenics.