Let It Die: Inferno promises it used AI 'that observes copyright laws' and isn't 'modeled after any human performers,' so please don't be mad at it

Let It Die: Inferno—the surprise sequel to Suda51's 2016 roguelike—rather took the wind out of our sails last week, when an AI-content disclosure added to its Steam page sheepishly copped to the fact that "AI-generated content has been used and then edited by our team for certain parts of the in-game voices, music, and graphics."

No one liked that, and in response to no one liking that, Supertrick has come out with a news post to clarify exactly what materials in the game have AI's tendrils around them. Fair's fair: it's a pretty limited pool of stuff. So limited, in fact, that it makes me wonder why use AI for it in the first place.

In terms of the game's background art, Supertrick says AI was used after the devs "developed the concepts and text, ensuring they matched the game’s world setting. Based on these ideas, the art team designed the background art and used an AI tool that observes copyright laws and only to generate rough base images, which were painted over, refined, and adjusted by hand." Supertrick says it used this approach for "select posters in the background, select insert images used in the InfoCast, [and] select images used in the reading materials."

As for voices, Supertrick says it only used AI for three characters: Mom, Goz, and Mez. "Mom is an AI-driven machine, and so an AI-generated voice was used to fit the character," says the studio. As for Goz and Mez, "These characters are mysterious life forms, so AI-generated voices were used again to fit the characters.

"These specific cases use AI-generated voices intentionally to match the nature of the characters. These voices are not derived from or modeled after any human performers, ensuring no copyright concerns."

(Image credit: Supertrick Games)

Finally, music. Supertrick says just one track—Select Iron Perch BGM—contains "AI usage," though does also say that an "AI-based music editor was used to generate each stem. Once all stems were exported, few were manually edited, but most were rebuilt from scratch."

And that's your lot. It's definitely less usage than the original disclosure made it sound like, but I have to ask once again how much time was saved in using AI like this, and whether it was worth all the fuss it generated.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Regardless, Let It Die: Inferno released yesterday, and so far has met a rocky reception. At the time of writing, the game has a Mostly Negative user-review score on Steam, with only 39% positive reviews.