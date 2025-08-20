Cult of the Lamb has revealed a huge DLC coming next year, finally letting us explore the towering mountain from the back of the map which has been bugging me since launch

Whenever you're shown a map for a game, you probably start scouring it for any areas that could hint towards updates in the future. No? Just me? Okay. Well, I definitely did this with Cult of the Lamb when I first played back in 2022, and the haunting mountain in the background seemed like the perfect candidate for a future DLC. I started to lose hope as the years passed, but at long last my wishes have come true and a journey to the mountain has been revealed.

Woolhaven will be Cult of the Lamb's fifth paid DLC, and promises a huge expansion to the story. It'll send us to the mountain after the "forgotten God of the lambs" summons us to restore a flock forgotten throughout history. But as always, there will be some intimidating forces that aim to stop you every step of the way. The reveal trailer shows a towering beast that I can only imagine will turn into a boss battle later down the line similar to the Bishops we've slain in the past. Two new dungeons featuring all sorts of new enemies are being added too, including the executioner from the very start of the game. Which means one thing and one thing only: revenge.

You won't just have to worry about hygiene and hunger in the cult this time around either. The mountain poses new environmental threats you'll need to navigate to ensure everyone's safety, such as harsh blizzards, freezing temperatures, and all sorts of things that can cause frostbite and famine. Luckily though, new structures are being added which will help us to protect our precious followers.

One feature I am particularly keen to know more about is the addition of ranching, which makes sense if you're stuck up a mountain and struggling to find food I guess. In the trailer we see the lamb riding some sort of yak-like animal, but I'm looking forward to seeing what other creatures we may stumble upon and how exactly we can bring them back to the cult to keep us warm, farm for wool, or you know… eat them should all else fail.

Currently, the closest we have to a release date for Woolhaven is early 2026, so it could be a while before we get to reunite with our fellow lambies. But I am more than ready to take on the challenge of the mountain and uncover a little more information about where exactly our lamb leader came from. And probably sacrifice myself a lot in the process.