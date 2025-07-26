Remember the guy who lost a bitcoin wallet worth millions in a landfill? There's a game about that now

One Man's Trash - Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One Man's Trash is a game inspired by that one guy who lost hundreds of millions in bitcoin in a landfill and then later tried to buy the landfill.

In it, you dig into a junk pit with a vacuum "in a desperate (and probably delusional) hunt for your lost 'PitCoin' fortune."

In the process, you'll of course find other valuable loot that you sell on "Junkazon" in order to finance further upgrades to your comically powerful vacuum that help you dig out more stuff faster.

"Suck. Sell. Upgrade. Repeat," is how the developer describes the game loop.

If this sounds and looks kind of familiar, it's also inspired by A Game About Digging A Hole. See my earlier article "If you ever wanted a game about digging a hole, A Game About Digging A Hole is a game about digging a hole" for more on that.

AGADAH was pretty successful, selling plenty of copies for something that only took 14 days to design. Naturally, then, we see imitators—but One Man's Trash at least has its own absurd spin to put on the idea.

For its part, One Man's Trash has also gotten a fairly positive reception from players, with 82% positive reviews as of post time. It is, of course, not entirely about a missing cryptocurrency hard drive. It's about other things, too.

"The further you go, the weirder it gets," says the dev.

You can find One Man's Trash on Steam.