This aggressively vaporwave offroad driving game by a car mechanic turned solo dev just got a Steam demo

Adrift is an upcoming "offroad vaporwave racer" that is, clear as daylight, powered by pure vibes, with a retro-inspired palette that may resonate with people who are interested in relatively lo-fi driving games like Art of Rally—games more about the feel of driving than ultra-hi-res landscapes and cars.

"A blisteringly hot desert, fragile and mysterious cargo, and a sturdy offroad truck," reads the official description. "You're in the middle of nowhere, with the sole task of delivering the Energy Core. In Adrift, you'll chart your own course between cooling stations, hoping the heat and the countdown of the clock doesn’t bring about your doom."

Adrift is set in a top-down world where your capable little off-road truck hits dune-peaks at top speed and takes handbrake turns through city streets and sandy forest paths. It's a scout-then-race game where you figure out ideal paths to move the energy core across the landscape and then pull them off as quickly as you can—before the core goes boom.

Adrift is made by solo developer SK98 and is the first game published by Secret Sauce. Adrift started as a student project, and SK98 says they also worked as a car mechanic before becoming a full-time solo dev.

You can find Adrift and its intriguing little demo on Steam. It's set to release this year.

