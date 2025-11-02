'I've fixed the sun': Heroic modder finally deals with 20-year-old bug in Street Racing Syndicate
My eyes!
The Fast and the Furious has a lot to answer for, not least the early 2000s fad for street-racing games drenched in bad boy imagery. Street Racing Syndicate, with its trailer declaring "Get wheels, get women" is a contender the most egregiously 2004 thing ever to exist.
Street Racing Syndicate arrived on PC a year later, and while it was no Need For Speed Underground or Burnout 2: Point of Impact, it found fans among those who enjoyed customizing its roster of licensed cares, free-roaming its Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Miami maps, and outrunning the police. What players didn't like was a bug specific to the PC version that made the sun blindingly bright on daylight tracks.
"HOW TO REMOVE THE SUN? LOL" asks one poster on the Steam forum, while another laments, "I guess the developers never heard of windshield visors or sunglasses." Wait long enough, and eventually a hero will come along—in this case a modder by the name of Radzerg, who just released a patch with the simple declaration, "I've fixed the sun".
Radzerg's sun fix, which you can also find on Nexus Mods, comes in three flavors. One reduces the glare effect to 60%, another to 30%, and a third disables it completely, removing the sun texture from the sky. The only thing in Street Racing Syndicate that will send you blind now are the unlockable "girlfriend" videos.
Ark cheats: Expedited evolution
Valheim cheats: Godly powers
Bannerlord cheats: Cheat victory
Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats: Most wanted
Crusader Kings 3 console commands: Divine rights
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.