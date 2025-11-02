'I've fixed the sun': Heroic modder finally deals with 20-year-old bug in Street Racing Syndicate

The Fast and the Furious has a lot to answer for, not least the early 2000s fad for street-racing games drenched in bad boy imagery. Street Racing Syndicate, with its trailer declaring "Get wheels, get women" is a contender the most egregiously 2004 thing ever to exist.

Street Racing Syndicate arrived on PC a year later, and while it was no Need For Speed Underground or Burnout 2: Point of Impact, it found fans among those who enjoyed customizing its roster of licensed cares, free-roaming its Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Miami maps, and outrunning the police. What players didn't like was a bug specific to the PC version that made the sun blindingly bright on daylight tracks.

"HOW TO REMOVE THE SUN? LOL" asks one poster on the Steam forum, while another laments, "I guess the developers never heard of windshield visors or sunglasses." Wait long enough, and eventually a hero will come along—in this case a modder by the name of Radzerg, who just released a patch with the simple declaration, "I've fixed the sun".

Radzerg's sun fix, which you can also find on Nexus Mods, comes in three flavors. One reduces the glare effect to 60%, another to 30%, and a third disables it completely, removing the sun texture from the sky. The only thing in Street Racing Syndicate that will send you blind now are the unlockable "girlfriend" videos.