Crusader Kings 3 console commands: How to cheat your way to riches and power

add_dynasty_modifier Adds a modifier to a dynasty.

add_dynasty_perk Adds dynasty perk.

add_dynasty_prestige Adds dynasty prestige.

add_dynasty_prestige_level Adds dynasty prestige levels.

remove_all_dynasty_modifier_instances Remove all instances of a modifier from a dynasty.

remove_dynasty_modifier Remove a modifier from a dynasty.

add_house_modifier Add a modifier to a house.

remove_all_house_modifier_instances Remove all instances of a modifier from a house.

remove_house_modifier Remove a modifier from a house.

add_scheme_modifier Adds the specified scheme modifier.

add_scheme_progress Add progress to the scope scheme. (Progress is in 0.0 - 100.0 range)

end_scheme Ends a specific scheme and removes it without any other effect.

expose_scheme Exposes the scheme to the defender

expose_scheme_agent Exposes the target character as an agent of the current scheme.

remove_scheme_modifier Removes the specified scheme modifier.

scheme_freeze_days freezes the scheme for X days (0 unfreezes the scheme)

add_county_modifier Add a modifier to a county.

change_county_control Changes the county control of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.

change_de_jure_drift_progress Change the progress of de jure drift of a title.

change_development_level Changes the development level of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.

change_development_progress Changes the development progress of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it.

change_development_progress_with_overflow Changes the development progress of a title. If the title has higher tier than county, the effect will propagate down to all counties below it. Will overflow, so adding +100 to a county with 50 progress left will increase the level by 1 and result in 50 progress towards the next level.

clear_title_laws Remove all title laws from the scoped title. DOES NOT apply law removal costs and effects.

clear_title_laws_effects Remove all title laws from the scoped title. DOES apply law removal costs and effects.

copy_title_history Copy title history from another title.

remove_all_county_modifier_instances Remove all instances of a modifier from a county.

remove_county_modifier Remove a modifier from a county.

reset_title_name Sets the name and adjective of the scoped title back to being based on its key. Won't cause the prefix to change.

reset_title_prefix Sets the prefix of the scoped title back to being based on its key. Won't cause its adjective or name to change.

revoke_lease Revoke the lease of the scoped title.

set_always_follows_primary_heir Sets if the title should always go to the primary heir in partition succession.

set_capital_county Sets the capital county of the title to the target county.

set_color_from_title Sets the color of the title to the same as the target title (shifted very slightly to not be identical).

set_county_culture Sets the culture of a county.

set_county_faith Changes what faith a county has.

set_de_jure_liege_title Set a new DeJure liege title.

set_definitive_form Sets if the title should use a definitive form name (no 'Kingdom of').

set_delete_on_destroy Sets if the title should be deleted from the gamestate completely when it is destroyed.

set_destroy_if_invalid_heir Sets if the title should be destroyed on succession if there's no heir matching its restrictions.

set_destroy_on_succession Sets if the title should be destroyed on succession.

set_landless_title Sets if the title is landless (can be held by rulers with no land)

set_no_automatic_claims Sets if the title should disallow automatic claims (meaning claims will only be added by script, and by pressed claims being inherited).

set_title_name sets the name (localization key) of the scoped title. The adjective will be constructed by adding '_adj' to the localisation key. Won't cause the prefix to change.

set_title_prefix sets the prefix of the scoped title. Won't cause its name or adjective to change.

title_create_faction The scoped landed title creates a faction of the specified type against the specified target.

title_join_faction The landed title in the scope joins the assigned faction.

title_leave_faction The title in the scope leaves the assigned faction

end_story Ends a story and executes it's on_end effect, the story can no longer be accessed after this.

make_story_owner Makes the character the new owner of the story.

add_innovation Add innovation to a culture.

add_random_innovation Add random available innovation

get_all_innovations_from Discover all innovations from the target culture.

get_random_innovation_from Get random available innovation from another culture.

add_character_flag Adds a character flag.

add_character_modifier Add a modifier to a character.

add_courtier Add the target character to the scope character's court.

add_diplomacy_lifestyle_perk_points Adds lifestyle per points to the given character.

add_diplomacy_lifestyle_xp Adds lifestyle XP to the given character.

add_dread Adds (or removes) dread to a character.

add_gold Adds gold to a character.

add_hook Adds a hook on a character. Does send a toast to the player if it's involved.

add_hook_no_toast Adds a hook on a character. Does NOT send a toast to the player.

add_intrigue_lifestyle_perk_points Adds lifestyle per points to the given character.

add_intrigue_lifestyle_xp Adds lifestyle XP to the given character.

add_joined_faction_discontent Adds (or subtracts) discontent to the factions the scope character is in.

add_knows_of_killer Adds the right hand side character as knowing of the killer of the scoped object.

add_learning_lifestyle_perk_points Adds lifestyle per points to the given character.

add_learning_lifestyle_xp Adds lifestyle XP to the given character

add_martial_lifestyle_perk_points Adds lifestyle per points to the given character.

add_martial_lifestyle_xp Adds lifestyle XP to the given character.

add_opinion Adds a temporary opinion modifier.

add_perk Adds the perk for this character

add_piety Gives (or takes) piety to a character.

add_piety_experience Gives (or takes) piety experience to a character.

add_piety_level Increases (or decreases) the piety level of a character.

add_pressed_claim Gives a pressed claim to a character.

add_prestige Gives (or takes) prestige to a character.

add_prestige_experience Gives (or takes) prestige experience to a character.

add_prestige_level Increases (or decreases) the prestige level of a character.

add_realm_law Adds the given law to the scoped character.

add_realm_law_skip_effects Adds the given law to the scoped character. Skips the cost and the pass effect, and the revoke effects of the current law.

add_relation_flag Adds a flag to an existing relation.

add_scheme_cooldown Sets a scheme cooldown for the scoped character.

add_secret Adds a secret.

add_stewardship_lifestyle_perk_points Adds lifestyle per points to the given character.

add_stewardship_lifestyle_xp Adds lifestyle XP to the given character.

add_stress Increases (or decreases) stress of a character.

add_targeting_factions_discontent Adds (or subtracts) discontent to all the factions that are targeting the scope character.

add_to_scheme Adds a character as an agent to the scheme.

add_trait Adds a trait to a character (the trait will not be added and no tooltip will be shown if the character isn't eligible for the trait, i.e. when already having the trait, having an opposing trait, not fulfilling the trait's is_potential trigger or being outside of the trait's range).

add_trait_force_tooltip Adds a trait to a character (if the add_trait effect would not add the trait - i.e. when already having the trait, having an opposing trait, not fulfilling the trait's is_potential trigger or being outside of the trait's range - a tooltip will be shown but the trait will not be added).

add_tyranny Adds (or removes) tyranny to (or from) a character.

add_unpressed_claim Gives an unpressed claim to a character.

add_visiting_courtier Add the target character as the scope character's guest.

allow_alliance Allows (previously broken) alliance with the target character.

allow_in_scheme Allow the character to join the scheme as an agent.

apply_ai_vassal_obligation_liege_most_desired Apply the new level for the most desired AI obligation level the liege in the contract wants

apply_ai_vassal_obligation_vassal_most_desired Apply the new level for the most desired AI obligation level the vassal in the contract wants.

assign_council_task Assigns the target character to the council task.

assign_councillor_type Assigns the target character to the first available council position of the type available.

banish The character gets banished.

becomes_independent Becomes and independent ruler.

break_alliance Breaks the alliance with the target character.

cancel_truce_both_ways Ends the truce against the specified character, and theirs against the scoped character.

cancel_truce_one_way Ends the truce against the specified character.

change_current_weight Change the current weight of the scoped character

change_first_name Change the first name of a character.

change_government Changes the government of a character.

change_liege Adds a liege change.

change_prison_type Changes the charater's prison type. Scoped character is the prisoner. Accepts any static modifier (see also improson effect).

change_target_weight Change the target weight of the scoped character.

clear_forced_vote clear_forced_vote = yes

consume_banish_reasons Consume' all banish reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot banish the target again.

consume_divorce_reasons Consume' all divorce reason that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot divorce the target again.

consume_execute_reasons Consume' all execute reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot execute the target again.

consume_imprisonment_reasons Consume' all imprisonment reasons that the scoped character has on the target character. Until they get a new reason, they cannot imprison the target again.

consume_revoke_title_reason Consume' 1 revoke title reason that the scoped character has on the target character.

copy_inheritable_appearance_from Copies the inheritable appearance attributes (inheritable genes in the character's DNA string) from the target character to the scoped character.

create_alliance Create an alliance between the scoped character and the target. The allied through characters determine who gets checked against for if the alliance should persist or not.

create_cadet_branch The scope character creates a cadet branch of the house he is in.

create_faction The scoped character creates a faction of the specified type against the specified target.

create_story Creates and initializes a story cycle with the current character as owner.

death Kills a character. Where X is a character and Y is one of the death reason keys. Or death = natural which will pick a natural death reason to kill the character from.

depose The character gets deposed.

destroy_title Destroys a title.

end_pregnancy End a pregnancy

execute_decision Execute the specified decision for the scoped character

finish_council_task The councillor finish the current assigned task successfully.

fire_councillor The scope character fires the target character form teh council.

forbid_from_scheme Forbid the scope character from joining the target scheme as an agent (and kick the character out if already in the scheme)

force_add_to_scheme Adds a character as an agent to the scheme and forces them to stay.

force_vote_as Forces the character to vote the same as the target.

get_title Gives a title to a character.

give_nickname Give a nickname to this character.

join_faction The character in the scope joins the assigned faction.

join_faction_forced The character in the scope is forced to join a faction by a character for a defined time.

join_faction_skip_check The character in the scope joins the assigned faction skiping the can_character_join trigger.

leave_faction The charcter in the scope leaves the assigned faction.

make_claim_strong Makes a claim strong (character adds the claim if not having it already).

make_claim_weak Makes a claim weak (character adds the claim if not having it already).

make_concubine Makes the target character a concubine of the scope character, the target should not be imprisoned.

make_pregnant Makes a character pregnant.

make_trait_active Activates an inactive trait. Tooltip will not be shown if the character cannot have the trait.

make_trait_active_force_tooltip Activates an inactive trait. Tooltip will be shown even if the character cannot have the trait.

make_trait_inactive Makes a current trait of a character inactive. Tooltip will not be shown if the character doesn't have the trait.

make_trait_inactive_force_tooltip Makes a current trait of a character inactive. Tooltip will be shown even if the character doesn't have the trait.

make_unprunable The scope character will no longer be prunable after their death. Use with care, as this will make everyone related to them unprunable too. So you should only use this if someone absolutely *needs* to stick around several years after their death.

marry Marries the scoped character to the target character.

marry_matrilineal Marries the scoped character to the target character matrilineally

move_to_pool The scoped character (courtier or guest) leaves their current court and moves into the pool.

move_to_pool_at The scoped character (courtier/guest/pool character) leaves their current court (if any) and moves into the pool of the specified province

pay_long_term_gold The scope character pays gold to the target character. (AI budget category long term).

pay_short_term_gold The scope character pays gold to the target character. (AI budget category short term).

pay_short_term_income The scope character immediately pays gold corresponding to their income to the target character. (AI budget short term).

play_music_cue Plays the specified music cue.

recalculate_scripted_relation Recalculates the effect of a scripted relation.

recruit_courtier Recruits the target to become a courtier.

refund_all_perks Refunds all perks of the character.

refund_perks Refunds all perks of the RHS lifestyle.

release_from_prison Releases the character from the prison.

remove_all_character_modifier_instances Remove all instances of a modifier from a character

remove_character_flag Removes a character flag.

remove_character_modifier Remove a modifier from a character.

remove_claim Removes an explicit (not from a living parent/grand parent) claim.

remove_concubine Removes the target character as a concubine of the scope character.

remove_courtier_or_guest Removes the target character (guest or courtier) from the scope character's court.

remove_decision_cooldown Remove the cooldown on taking a decision for the scoped character.

remove_hook Removes a hook on a character. If type is specified, the hook will only be removed if it is of that type.

remove_interaction_cooldown Remove the cooldown on using an interaction for the scoped character.

remove_interaction_cooldown_against Remove the cooldown on using an interaction against the target character for the scoped character.

remove_long_term_gold Removes gold from a character (AI's long term budget).

remove_nickname Removes any nickname from the current character.

remove_opinion Removes a temporary opinion modifier. Where X is a character, Y is the opinion modifier, Z tells whether to remove all instances of the modifier or just one.

remove_perk Remove the perk for this character

remove_realm_law Removes the given law from the scoped character. This will leave the law group empty, so only do this if you're getting rid of a law group.

remove_relation_best_friend Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_bully Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_court_physician Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_crush Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_flag

remove_relation_friend Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_guardian Removes scripted relationship

remove_relation_intrigue_mentor Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_intrigue_student Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_lover Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_mentor Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_nemesis Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_oaf Removes scripted relationship

remove_relation_potential_friend Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_potential_lover Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_potential_rival Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_rival Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_soldier_friend Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_soulmate Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_student Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_victim Removes scripted relationship.

remove_relation_ward Removes scripted relationship.

remove_scheme_cooldown_against Remove the cooldown on using a scheme against the target character for the scoped character

remove_short_term_gold Removes gold from a character (AI's short term budget).

remove_trait Removes a trait from a character. Tooltip will not be shown if the character doesn't have the trait.

remove_trait_force_tooltip Removes a trait from a character. Tooltip will be shown even if the character doesn't have the trait.

reset_beneficiary The target character stops having a beneficiary.

return_to_court Returns the scope character to the employers court.

reverse_add_opinion Adds a temporary reverse opinion modifier. X is a scripted modifier name. Y can be a value or a range "{ A B }" If no timeout are specified, the modifier's scripted default timeout will be used.

scriptedtests_recalculate_character_modifier Recalculates the modifier of the scoped character.

scriptedtests_recalculate_succession Recalculates the line of succession of the scoped character.

set_absolute_country_control Sets if this character has absolute country control.

set_beneficiary The target character becomes the beneficiary of the scoped character.

set_character_faith Changes what faith a character has executing the effects for it. For history setup use 'set_character_faith_history' instead.

set_character_faith_history Changes what faith a character has NOT executing the effects for it. USE ONLY IN HISOTRY SETUP!

set_character_faith_with_conversion Changes what faith a character has, as if they used the faith-view interaction (minus the piety cost). So vassals who'd accept will get converted, as will capitals

set_child_of_concubine_on_pregnancy Sets the child to be (or not be) a child of a concubine during pregnancy

set_council_task Sets the task of the scope councillor

set_culture Set the culture for this character

set_culture_same_as Sets the culture of the character to be the same as the culture of the target.

set_death_reason Sets the death reason and the killer of a dead character.

set_default_education Sets the default education focus for this character.

set_designated_heir Sets the given character as designated heir.

set_employer Add the scope character to the target character's court.

set_father Sets the father of a character.

set_focus Set the focus for this character

set_house Sets the dynasty house of the character.

set_immortal_age Changes what age the character became immortal at. Only works if already immortal.

set_killer_public Sets the scoped character's killer as being publicly known

set_known_bastard_on_pregnancy Sets the child to a known or unknown bastard during pregnancy.

set_num_pregnancy_children Set the number of children

set_override_designated_winner The scoped character will put their beneficiary on the throne if they're the #1 participant if this is called with 'yes'. Call with 'no' to turn it off again.

set_player_character The scope character's player will now play as the target character. Scope must be player-controlled. Target cannot be player-controlled.

set_pregnancy_assumed_father Set the assumed father of the pregnancy.

set_primary_spouse Set the primary spouse of a character.

set_primary_title_to Sets the primary title for a character.

set_real_father Changes the real father of the character scope.

set_realm_capital Set a new realm capital

set_relation_best_friend Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_bully Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_court_physician Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_crush Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_friend Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_guardian Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_intrigue_mentor Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_intrigue_student Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_lover Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_mentor Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_nemesis Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_oaf Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_potential_friend Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_potential_lover Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_potential_rival Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_rival Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_soldier_friend Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_soulmate Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_student Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_victim Sets scripted relationship.

set_relation_ward Sets scripted relationship.

set_sexuality Sets the sexuality of the character

set_to_lowborn Set the character to lowborn.

set_vassal_contract_modification_blocked Blocks the vassal contract from being modified with regards to being checked by 'vassal_contract_is_blocked_from_modification'

spawn_army Spawns an army for this character. If the character is not at war, the regiments will be created, but the army will not be spawned.

start_default_task Force the Councillor to revert to the default task. Any relevant percentage progress will be lost (even if the councillor was performing the default task already).

start_scheme

start_war Starts a war. X is a casus belli type, Y is the target character, Z i the (optional) claimant, W1, W2.... are targeted titles.

stress_impact Stress impact according to specified traits (trait = value), use base = value for a base value that's always added.

use_hook Uses a hook a character has (removes if weak, puts on cooldown if strong).

vassal_contract_decrease_obligation_level Decrease the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.

vassal_contract_increase_obligation_level Increase the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.

vassal_contract_set_obligation_level Change the obligation level of the scoped character's vassal contract.

visit_court_of Add the scope character as the target character's guest.

add_faction_discontent Adds (or subtracts) discontent to the scope faction.

destroy_faction The scope faction is destroyed.

faction_remove_war Removes the war currently associated with the faction.

faction_start_war The scope faction starts the war against their target.

remove_special_character Removes the special character for the scope faction

remove_special_title Removes the special character for the scope faction.

set_special_character Sets the special character for the scope faction.

set_special_title Sets the special title for the scope faction

add_attacker Adds the target character to the scope war as an attacker.

add_defender Adds the target character to the scope war as a defender.

end_war Ends the war with the specified winner.

remove_participant Removes the target character from the scope war.

set_called_to Sets the target character as already called to the scope war.

set_casus_belli Sets the casus belli of the scope war.

activate_holy_site Activate an inactive holy site.

add_doctrine Add doctrine to faith.

change_fervor Changes the fervor of the faith by the given value.

remove_doctrine Remove doctrine from faith.

remove_religious_head_title Removes the religious head title of the faith.

set_religious_head_title Sets the religious head title of the faith to the given title.

start_great_holy_war Starts a great holy war.

set_add_claim_on_loss If set, any title losses will result in claims being added to the previous holder.

set_title_and_vassal_change_type Sets the type of change.

add_secret_participant Adds an participant to the secret.