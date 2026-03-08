One coder's 'winter madness project' was making the Dreamcast-era cityscapes of Crazy Taxi explorable in our browsers

News
By published

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

Crazy Taxi, with large objective arrow.
(Image credit: Sega)

Do you ever wonder if Crazy Taxi is just a little too crazy? Wouldn't it be nice to explore those beautiful Dreamcast-era cityscapes at your own pace, practically feeling the sun on your skin as you pass every Pizza Hut, KFC, and Fila sportswear store? If your response to that is 'yes' and not 'wow, that game sure had a lot of product placement,' then I have great news for you: Will at wretched.computer has you covered.

Will's Crazy Taxi level recreations, described by the programmer as a "winter madness project," have been added to noclip, a "digital museum of video game levels" started by graphics programmer Jasper St Pierre. Beyond Crazy Taxi, noclip features locales from Mario Kart 64, Psychonauts, Quake, Counter-Strike, World of Warcraft, and more—not just rendered any which way, but as Will outlined in a blog post, using "an open source recreation of each of those games' original rendering methods."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.