Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, May 25

There's a clue for the Sunday Wordle just a quick scroll away if you need to either make sense of some unusually placed green letters, general inspiration, or just like the idea of starting off on the right foot. Make sure you take a look at our tips if you need a fresh angle on your daily guesses, or click your way to the May 25 (1436) answer whenever you need to win.

Wow, what a turnaround. My opening row revealed one strong green letter, right in the middle. Great stuff—I had an anchor to build everything that came after around. My second attempt at a win gave me… nothing, really. Just four different grey letters around the same green. After that? A perfect winning row—just the thing for a Sunday morning.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, May 25

This is a way of illegally obtaining money or goods, although technically nothing's stolen in the traditional sense. This is more of a trick, a con.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Sunday's winning word. The answer to the May 25 (1436) Wordle is GRIFT.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

May 24 : SUEDE

: SUEDE May 23 : SHUCK

: SHUCK May 22 : FOLIO

: FOLIO May 21 : ALARM

: ALARM May 20 : BORNE

: BORNE May 19 : PITCH

: PITCH May 18 : LIVID

: LIVID May 17 : GROWN

: GROWN May 16 : FIFTH

: FIFTH May 15: EAGER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.