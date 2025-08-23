Today's Wordle clues, hints and answer for August 23 (#1526)

If those green letters just aren't turning up as often as you'd like, or if they are and they're not half as useful as you hoped, we can help. Our hints for the August 23 (1526) Wordle can give you a fresh angle and new ideas, quickly getting your game back on track. Too close to the bottom of the board to risk it? That's why today's answer is right here and ready whenever you are.

A clue for today's Wordle

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's a clue that pertains to the meaning of the word.

❓Wordle clue for August 23, 2025 ❓ Joined, partnered, organised.

If you're still just as stuck after our clue, scroll down for further hints.

Hints for the August 23 (#1526) Wordle

Our Wordle hints will start vague so as to just give you a bit of a nudge in the right direction at first.

As you scroll down, they'll offer more and more help towards figuring out today's word without fully giving it away.

Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

You'll need to use one of today's letters twice.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There are more vowels than anything else hiding in here.

What letter does today's Wordle begin with?

Make sure you start your answer with a "U".

It's the weekend—you deserve a win and don't let Wordle tell you otherwise. The answer's below, here to help.

The August 23 (#1526) Wordle answer is…

This is it. No turning back now!

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is...

🟩 Wordle answer for August 23, 2025 🟩 UNION

The meaning behind today's Wordle answer

Whether its people in love or worker collectives, any sort of joining up makes a (hopefully happy) union.

Previous Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

August 13: KEFIR

KEFIR August 14: KNELL

KNELL August 15: LEVEL

LEVEL August 16: MATTE

MATTE August 17: LOUSY

LOUSY August 18: ISSUE

ISSUE August 19: ROWDY

ROWDY August 20: LLAMA

LLAMA August 21: EXTOL

EXTOL August 22: RATTY

Learn more about Wordle

How to play Wordle

Wordle's a daily guessing game, where the goal is to correctly uncover today's five letter word in six goes or less. An incorrect letter shows up as a grey box. A correct letter in the wrong space turns up yellow. And the correct letter in the right place shows up as green. There's no time limit to worry about, and don't forget that some letters might be used more than once.

What's the best Wordle starting word?

Generally you want to pick something with a good mix of common consonants and vowels in it as your Wordle opener, as this is most likely to return some early green and yellow letters. Words like SLATE, CHIME, and REACT all work, but feel free to find your own favourite.

Is Wordle getting harder?

Wordle is not getting harder!

There will always be the occasional day where the answer is the name of a body part, has a sneaky double vowel, or a word obscure enough to send everyone rushing off to a dictionary. But the daily answers, edited by Tracy Bennett, are still a good mix of common terms and tougher challenges.

Remember that if you're craving more of a challenge, you can enable Hard Mode under the ⚙️ options menu. This option doesn't make the words themselves harder, but it requires that "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses."

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and began life as a small personal project before its public release in 2021. From there it's gone on to become a global phenomenon, attracting a dedicated daily audience, billions of plays, a whole host of competitors, and even a seven-figure sale to the New York Times where it's become a mainstay of daily games alongside the crosswords and Connections.