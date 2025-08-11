Today's Wordle clues, hints and answer for August 11 (#1514)

Our gently escalating supply of hints for today's Wordle are designed to give you just enough to work on, without spoiling all of your puzzle solving fun. Use as many (or as few) as you need to get comfy with your guesses, or see how you go and refer back to them later. No time for all that? Don't worry, we can still help. The August 11 (1514) answer's waiting below, and ready when you are.

A clue for today's Wordle

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's a clue that pertains to the meaning of the word.

❓Wordle clue for August 11, 2025 ❓ Direction, navigation, location. 🧭

If you're still just as stuck after our clue, scroll down for further hints.

Hints for the August 11 (#1514) Wordle

Our Wordle hints will start vague so as to just give you a bit of a nudge in the right direction at first.

As you scroll down, they'll offer more and more help towards figuring out today's word without fully giving it away.

Are there any repeated letters in today's Wordle?

You won't find any reused letters in today's answer.

How many vowels are in today's Wordle?

There are two unique vowels to search for this Monday.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What letter does today's Wordle begin with?

You'll need to open today's guess with an "S".

Need a little extra help to turn those yellow letters into green ones? That's what we're here for. Keep scrolling, you're almost at today's answer.

The August 11 (#1514) Wordle answer is…

This is it. No turning back now!

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is...

🟩 Wordle answer for August 11, 2025 🟩 SOUTH ⬇️

The meaning behind today's Wordle answer

South is a direction, location, and the bit opposite north on a compass. Also the lower part of most maps, assuming you're holding them the right way up.

Previous Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

August 1: BANJO

BANJO August 2: DAUNT

DAUNT August 3: LUMPY

LUMPY August 4: RIGID

RIGID August 5: STORK

STORK August 6: GROAN

GROAN August 7: CORAL

CORAL August 8: IMBUE

IMBUE August 9: NASAL

NASAL August 10: MINTY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Future)

How to play Wordle

Wordle's a daily guessing game, where the goal is to correctly uncover today's five letter word in six goes or less. An incorrect letter shows up as a grey box. A correct letter in the wrong space turns up yellow. And the correct letter in the right place shows up as green. There's no time limit to worry about, and don't forget that some letters might be used more than once.

What's the best Wordle starting word?

Generally you want to pick something with a good mix of common consonants and vowels in it as your Wordle opener, as this is most likely to return some early green and yellow letters. Words like SLATE, CHIME, and REACT all work, but feel free to find your own favourite.

Is Wordle getting harder?

(Image credit: Valve)

Wordle is not getting harder!

There will always be the occasional day where the answer is the name of a body part, has a sneaky double vowel, or a word obscure enough to send everyone rushing off to a dictionary. But the daily answers, edited by Tracy Bennett, are still a good mix of common terms and tougher challenges.

Remember that if you're craving more of a challenge, you can enable Hard Mode under the ⚙️ options menu. This option doesn't make the words themselves harder, but it requires that "any revealed hints must be used in subsequent guesses."

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle is the creation of Josh Wardle, and began life as a small personal project before its public release in 2021. From there it's gone on to become a global phenomenon, attracting a dedicated daily audience, billions of plays, a whole host of competitors, and even a seven-figure sale to the New York Times where it's become a mainstay of daily games alongside the crosswords and Connections.