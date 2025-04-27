Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 27

Solve Sunday's Wordle whenever you like with a quick click through to today's answer. Maybe you just want to see that first line flip over green, or want to save a tough game before you run out of guesses. Either way, we can help. We've got a brand new hint for the April 27 (1408) puzzle here too if you'd like a bit of help without immediately giving the game away too—whatever you need, we've got it.

One green letter turned up straight away today, and instantly became the anchor for everything that followed. Or perhaps it would be more accurate to call it a magnet, fresh letters sticking to it until I had my Sunday Wordle sorted. Whatever the case, that was a fun game.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, April 27

You know the sort of plants you don't want in a garden but seem to turn up anyway? If they start to take over your patch, you might say the place looked a bit this.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your winning word. The answer to the April 27 (1408) Wordle is WEEDY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 26 : CLASH

: CLASH April 25 : KNOWN

: KNOWN April 24 : GENIE

: GENIE April 23: OZONE

OZONE April 22 : ARTSY

: ARTSY April 21 : SPATE

: SPATE April 20 : PATCH

: PATCH April 19: INBOX

INBOX April 18 : DIRGE

: DIRGE April 17: STOOD

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.