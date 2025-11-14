'I will probably never fully acknowledge whether or not everything has been solved' says Blue Prince creator: 'There are certainly mysteries still in the game'

The mysterious mansion still hasn't been completely figured out.

When puzzle strategy roguelite Blue Prince launched in April, the singleplayer game quickly became a collaborative effort. Players shared more than just puzzle solutions online, they began piecing together the sprawling story that takes place outside the mansion's walls, which includes generations of history about the world of Blue Prince.

The non-linear nature of the game and the sheer amount of information concealed within it makes it hard to know if you've found everything in Blue Prince, even if you've technically finished the game. I've played for 83 hours and watched a number of videos explaining mysteries I never solved myself—and I still don't feel like I know the whole story.

