Prolific voice actor Jim Ward, whose credits include Knights of the Old Republic, New Vegas, Grim Fandango, and more, has died

Ward's acting career spanned dozens of videogames, including his role in Ratchet & Clank as Captain Qwark.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Voice actor Jim Ward attends the world premiere of documentary &#039;I Know That Voice&#039; at American Cinematheque&#039;s Egyptian Theatre on November 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic)
Actor and radio personality Jim Ward, famous for his roles in dozens of TV shows, films, and videogames, has died at the age of 66. Stephanie Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller show where Ward was once co-host, shared the news in a post on X Wednesday, Dec. 10.

RPG fans might recognize Ward from his central performance as Dr. Klein in Fallout: New Vegas' fan-favorite Old World Blues expansion, or the many roles he played in the original Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, like wannabe Morpheus blood wizard, Maximillian Strauss.

Ward also had the distinction of voicing Trask Ulgo (in addition to other characters), the first voice you hear in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, which itself was one of the first RPGs with full voice acting for every conversation.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Ward was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in his final years. According to TMZ, Ward died due to complications from the disease.

Fans have taken to social media to share their memories of the actor. As user Veldin451 posted on X, "Ward's role as Qwark played a big part in shaping my humor into what it is today. A character that really no one else could have done justice. Truly an immeasurable loss and a sad day. Rest in peace, Jim."

RIP Jim Ward, you were my Krauser as a kid and I never stopped adoring your performance. #REBHfun #ResidentEvil #Krauser #sketch

— @skelesass.bsky.social (@skelesass.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-12-13T17:38:25.131Z
