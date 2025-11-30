One of the best Warhammer books is getting a deluxe reprint

News
By published

Trollslayer's about to get the hardcover treatment it deserves.

Felix and Gotrek, weapons drawn, cross a dark wood
(Image credit: Black Library)

When Games Workshop branched out into fiction it did so cautiously, with a string of short story anthologies before it committed to anything so ambitious as novels. A highlight of those anthologies were the stories about Gotrek and Felix, a duo in the sword-and-sorcery tradition, with one a homicidal maniac and the other a simple poet doomed to follow the other around recording his adventures while trying not to get killed by them.

They were a perfect encapsulation of Warhammer, grim but also a bit silly, heroic but also earthy. Eventually they'd get their own novels, but first they appeared in a compilation of short stories called Trollslayer.

The hardcover book comes with a bookmark shaped like an axe, art prints including a map of the Old World and a wanted poster for the book's ostensible heroes, two coins—a gold crown from Felix's home of the Empire, and a silver dwarf coin for Gotrek—and four beer mats.

Legion Go S SteamOS edition
Best handheld PC 2025

1. Best overall:
Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS

2. Best budget:
Steam Deck

3. Best Windows:
Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

4. Best big screen:
Lenovo Legion Go

5. Best compact:
Ayaneo Flip DS


👉Check out our full handheld gaming PC guide👈

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.