A 'small update' just shook up Deadlock's basic mechanics and tweaked nearly every hero

The trooper changes invite comparison to, of all games, Heroes of the Storm.

Deadlock's not-so-secret invite-only beta has been a blast if you don't mind your favorite MOBA getting fundamentally altered every few months. The game has switched up how many lanes it has, dropped half a dozen new heroes in one go, and now, majorly overhauled lane creep mechanics in what Valve calls a "small update."

Troopers, Deadlock's version of the lane creep you'd find in any given MOBA, grant souls on death which players exchange for items. In the past, you immediately got half the souls (split with nearby allies) when a trooper died and had to shoot the other half out of the air as it floated from the corpse. Now, the first half of the income also has to be manually secured—it will fall to the ground, and you'll have to walk within a short radius of the souls to claim them.

