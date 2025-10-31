Final Fantasy 14 says screw it, you want healers in platemail, you can have them—promises to remove all class and level restrictions on glamour

Final Fantasy 14 just had its most recent live letter, which went into its upcoming variant dungeon, showed snippets of the MSQ, and yadda yadda who cares! I know what's really important, and it's that fashion is back, baby! Let's GO!

Okay, now that I've caught my breath, here's the breaking news: In FF14, you can set glamour plates, similar to World of Warcraft's transmog system. This lets you overlay a preset outfit onto your character's gear, and like all MMOs, it's the true endgame. Let's be real, we're just here to play dress-up. We know what we are.

There is one caveat, though—you can't glamour items meant for other classes or jobs onto your gear. So a set made for a Fisher can't be used on, say, Lancer equipment. That is, until mid-December of this year.

As announced during the live letter, Patch 7.4 will allow players to glamour any piece of equipment, regardless of level of class restrictions, onto any other piece of equipment. No hooks, no catch—well, you can't do weapons, but that makes total sense given the animation nightmare of trying to turn a White Mage staff into a greatsword. It's otherwise a complete free-for-all.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Square Enix (via Final Fantasy XIV Discord)) (Image credit: Square Enix (via Final Fantasy XIV Discord)) (Image credit: Square Enix (via Final Fantasy XIV Discord)) (Image credit: Square Enix (via Final Fantasy XIV Discord))

This even appears, based on the screenshots above, to include job-specific artefact gear. Which, given the very limited slots in your glamour dresser, is absolutely huge. I love all of these job-specific sets, but I rarely plonk them in my dresser because I'll only break them out once in a blue moon. When patch 7.4 releases on December 16, though? Oh, you better believe I'm going fashion-hunting.

I am simply frothing at the mouth. In particular, crafting jobs have a whole shopping district of cool clothes that I simply have not worn, because I couldn't give less of a toss how I look when I'm doing my occasional bouts of gear-making. Now it's all on the table, baby!

An interesting wrinkle in this is how director Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) says, via a translation from the Final Fantasy XIV Discord, the following—keep in mind this is a fan translation done in the moment, so it might not parse 1:1 with his intent, but:

"I did release a post about the modding community a few weeks ago, and I get that Final Fantasy is changing over time, and I do want everyone to enjoy the game. So we're doing an update on glamouring."

For context, Square Enix shut down one of the most popular mods (which are against the game's Terms of Service) back in August. Mare Synchronos, in conjunction with another mod I shan't name because I'm not a narc, allowed players to bypass these class restrictions themselves—and then share those appearances with each other.

This move seems like an effort to offer players more freedom in how they play dress-up with their WoL because hey, if you're gonna be going out and partying, you might as well do it in Square Enix's house, where Yoshi-P knows you're safe and not installing malware.

This further reinforces Yoshi-P's more direct engagement with modding culture—still disapproving and forbidding it, but being more earnest about the reality that, well, everyone's doing it. And hey, if that means more quality-of-life and better WoL dress-up? I'm all for it.