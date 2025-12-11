Ashes of Creation early access launch times and release date

It's been quite a while since the fantasy MMORPG Ashes of Creation smashed through its Kickstarter milestones back in 2017, but the old-school playground brings its player-driven civilization to Steam soon with an early access launch of its alpha build. Emphasis on the early phrasing there.

Intrepid's Steam description (and official site) reiterates in quite a few places you're getting an unfinished build of adventures in Verra, but the whole early access thing should make that clear enough. Perhaps it's just hammering home Ashes of Creation is still in its second alpha build and has two beta periods planned before 1.0, whenever that is.

You've got less than 24 hours left until Ashes of Creation throws the gates wide open for its early access launch. That's probably not too bad a wait if you're the type with enough patience to play various iterations of an old-school PvX MMORPG where your progression may be wiped.

Ashes of Creation launches in early access at 10 am PST on Thursday, December 11. It's a global release schedule (so no funky staggered launches by timezone), but set your expectations as you would for any early access MMORPG.

Here are the Ashes of Creation early access times on Steam, sorted by timezone:

Los Angeles: 10 am PST on Thursday, December 11

10 am PST on Thursday, December 11 New York: 1 pm EST on Thursday, December 11

1 pm EST on Thursday, December 11 London: 6 pm GMT on Thursday, December 11

6 pm GMT on Thursday, December 11 Berlin: 7 pm UTC on Thursday, December 11

7 pm UTC on Thursday, December 11 Sydney: 5 am AEDT on Friday, December 12

5 am AEDT on Friday, December 12 Wellington: 7 am NZDT on Friday, December 12

If your timezone isn't listed here, just visit this premade calendar for a handy tool that lets you plug in your city. It does all the annoying time and date math for you.

As for returning players, note that Steam will be the only way to play Ashes of Creation for now as Intrepid will retire its standalone launcher. Go ahead and delete those old files and free up the extra space.

Ashes of Creation early access release countdown timer

Is there preloading for Ashes of Creation?

No, there is no preload available for the Ashes of Creation early access launch on Steam. You'll have to download the game and register when servers go live tomorrow (assuming that all happens at once).

Now is also a good time to remind any players with Kickstarter or alpha access to uninstall the Intrepid Launcher. You'll have to connect your Ashes of Creation account to Steam, and start with a fresh install when early access goes live for everyone.

If you're a veteran player, I suggest checking out Intrepid's official site to link your account in advance. As for newcomers looking to get ahead, sorry—you can no longer buy Ashes of Creation through Intrepid's store, and will have to wait until the Steam version goes live.