Supermicro 'committed to protecting America’s advanced technologies and intellectual property' as investigation into former employees over alleged AI tech shipments to China begins
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US-based Supermicro isn't a brand name that's familiar to most PC users, but in the world of servers, workstations, and AI data centers, it's one of the biggest companies around. But with three of its former employees now charged with conspiring to ship AI servers to China, in clear violation of export laws, the company has suddenly found itself at the top of tech news stories.
As a result, Supermicro has issued a formal statement, in which president and CEO Charles Lang states: "Supermicro is committed to protecting America’s advanced technologies and intellectual property. Our internal review and the independent directors’ investigation are being conducted in line with our commitment to ensuring our technology is handled with the highest level of ethical and legal scrutiny."
The investigation in question pertains to the charges against three people who, at the time of working at Supermicro, allegedly "worked closely with third-party brokers with customers based in China, directed certain executives of a company based in Southeast Asia (“Company-1”) to place purchase orders with the U.S. Manufacturer for servers with certain GPUs, purportedly for Company-1."
Given that Supermicro is the primary manufacturer of Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 AI servers, these may be the "high-performance computer servers assembled in the United States and integrating sophisticated U.S. artificial intelligence technology" that the trio of former employees are claimed to have taken orders for.
We're not talking about one or two servers, either. The US Department of Justice claims that "at the defendants’ direction, between 2024 and 2025, Company-1 purchased approximately $2.5 billion worth of servers from the U.S. Manufacturer" and "Between late April 2025 and mid-May 2025 alone, at least approximately $510 million worth of the U.S. Manufacturer’s servers, assembled in the United States, were diverted to China in violation of U.S. export control laws as part of the defendants’ scheme."
It's claimed that the trio went as far as arranging for "thousands of 'dummy' servers—non-working, physical replicas of the U.S. Manufacturer’s servers—for inspection [by the US Department of Commerce] at the locations where Company-1 was purportedly storing the servers it had purchased from the U.S. Manufacturer."
With the case having been investigated by the FBI, the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, and the Department of Justice’s National Security Division (Counterintelligence and Export Control Section), it's now being handled by New York’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit and Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force, and by the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.
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Meanwhile, Supermicro has "initiated an internal review of its Global Trade Compliance Program", and "all findings will be reported directly to the independent directors of the Board." The 33-year-old computer manufacturer isn't a defendant in the case against its former employees, nor is it being accused of any wrongdoing.
Given the sheer amount of money involved with AI, though, this is unlikely to be a unique case, nor the last one we'll hear about.
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Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in the early 1980s. After leaving university, he became a physics and IT teacher and started writing about tech in the late 1990s. That resulted in him working with MadOnion to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its PC gaming section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com covering everything and anything to do with tech and PCs. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open-world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?
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