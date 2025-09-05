Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater sells over a million at launch

Konami has finally returned to the Metal Gear series with its remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, and the results have been instantaneous. The publisher has announced that MGS Delta: Snake Eater surpassed a million sales across all platforms (PC, PS5, and Xbox) on its launch day.

MGS Delta: Snake Eater launched on August 28, though was available a couple of days earlier for those who shelled out for the digital deluxe edition. PCG's review concluded that "Delta answers the question it most needed to answer: Can Konami still make a great Metal Gear game? By most metrics I think this has aced it."

The sales might be impressive but the launch hasn't gone completely to plan, with the game suffering some significant performance issues, particularly with frame drops. Konami has acknowledged the issues and says it's "currently investigating the causes and working on a patch to resolve these problems", but as yet there's no ETA.

(Image credit: Konami)

Nevertheless this shows what we all surely knew anyway: Metal Gear is still big business, even without series impresario Hideo Kojima. Konami seems pretty happy with itself too, saying in a press release that "this achievement reflects the enduring popularity of the Metal Gear franchise, recognized as one of the most influential in video game history. [MGS3's] story, themes and gameplay continue to resonate with fans worldwide."

There's a reason we're all still playing Metal Gear after nearly 30 years, and hopefully Delta's success will light a fire under Konami: remakes are nice and all, but what this series really needs is a future.