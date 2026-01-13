My Winter Car is a 'dangerous, depressing and tiring' life sim, and the developer doesn't want you to play it unless you've mastered the infamously tricky My Summer Car

Don't expect to have much fun.

It's only been a year since Amistech released its notoriously challenging Finnish life sim, My Summer Car. After nearly a decade of early access, it finally hit 1.0 in January 2025. Amistech hasn't been resting on its laurels since then, though. While PC Gamer was taking its big holiday nap, My Winter Car launched in early access.

Videogame sequels usually come with the caveat that it's totally OK to skip the original. Even if doing so actually seems a bit absurd, like a direct follow-up to a story-driven RPG. It makes sense: devs don't want to give people too many reasons not to pick up their new game.

