'I shouldn’t have announced the game so early,' Eric Barone admits about Haunted Chocolatier, says he had his reasons for doing so but then doesn't tell us what they were: 'The only thing that really matters is that I keep making progress on the game'

Good news: Eric Barone says in his latest Haunted Chocolatier update that he's "been very productive lately" on the game. Bad news: Release date? Haha, no.

Okay, it's not really "bad news" in the way of all the actual bad news out there, and I'm not sure it even counts as mildly disappointing: Barone's been very up-front about taking his time with Haunted Chocolatier, and also that he remains deeply invested in Stardew Valley, the monstrously successful farm-life sim that's still drawing huge player numbers a decade after release.

"I was asked in 2025 if it would come out within the next five years, and I said 'I hope so'," Barone wrote. "This is very different than saying 'it’s coming out in 2030.' The bottom line is, I don’t want to give a release date. The game will come out when it’s done."

What I find most interesting in the post, though, is a little throwaway line leading up to all that. After acknowledging that "it's taking a while to finish" Haunted Chocolatier, Barone writes, "I know, I know, I shouldn’t have announced the game so early. But I had my reasons."

