Knowing how to make dessert pizza in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is your best bet in befriending Bad Badtz Maru, or completing a selection of weekly quests that roll around. With that said, there are a lot of topping combinations and pizza flavors to learn how to cook, and with how many ingredients you can shove into the oven, it's not exactly easy to know what's what straight off the bat.



You'll need access to the pizza oven in Hello Kitty Island Adventure before you can start conjuring up any recipes. Luckily, this can be found at the base of Mount Hothead next to where Retsuko usually hangs around. Unlike the oven, you won't need any upgrades and can make dessert pizza straight off the bat. All you need is dough, and the world is your oyster. Here's what you'll need.

How to make dessert pizza in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Like a lot of the cooking in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can stick random ingredients together and always create a successful meal. Once you've successfully crafted a pizza for the first time, you'll unlock the recipe for future reference. To make a dessert pizza, you'll need the following ingredients:

1x Dough

1x Candy Cloud, Sugar Kelp, or Swampmallow

Dessert pizza is a gift loved by many islanders in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, so characters like My Melody, Hello Kitty, and Bad Badtz Maru are bound to appreciate the gift. You also need the recipe to complete the weekly quest that's occasionally rolls around and challenges you to create multiple pizzas at once.

Where to get ingredients for dessert pizza in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Similarly to making coffee or baking, you'll need a base ingredient before you can make a pizza. In this instance, you'll need to get ahold of some dough. You'll get this as a reward for gifting anything to Retsuko, so if you're already at Mount Hothead you won't need to travel too far for it. Similarly, candy clouds are rewarded for gifting items to Cinnamoroll, but you will have to travel further afield for them.



For sugar kelp and swampmallow, you'll need to pay Kerropi a visit around the Spooky Swamp. Swampmallows can be found scattered around the waterside in this area, and there are 15 to collect a day, so plenty to stock up. You can also use your spare Swampmallows to give to Keroppi, who will give you sugar kelp in return.