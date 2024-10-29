Disney Dreamlight Valley Sew Delightful update: everything you need to know

The next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has been announced, and there's a lot to get excited about. The Sew Delightful update is scheduled to roll out in December and will add a new character, a new star path, and a significant new feature for fans of decorating. So, if you've been looking for something to get excited about in the base game following the release of Timon and Pumbaa , this is it.

The Sew Delightful update will roll out on December 4, 2024, so you've still got a little while to prepare your valleys before welcoming a new guest. This also means plenty of time to work your way through the current rockstar Star Path and get any rewards remaining before we move on to the next one.

The Sew Delightful update's most significant addition will be floating islands. These will expand each biome in the base game, giving you more space to decorate and place villager homes, and can be unlocked for Dreamlight. Given this update is also adding a new character, I'm pretty elated to not feel the pressure of cramming another home into the Peaceful Meadow and evicting someone into the Forgotten Lands.

The area on each floating island will be the same size as each current biome, so you'll have more than enough space to let your creativity flow. At launch, only four floating islands will be available, so almost one for each biome in the base game, but it has been confirmed that more are scheduled to come in future updates. In the showcase one floating island cost 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock, but whether or not this is the same price across each island is yet to be confirmed. More details on these floating islands will come closer to launch, though.

To go hand-in-hand with decorating, a new rotation system is also included in the update. Rather than being limited by only being able to turn your furniture and buildings 4 ways, you'll be able to rotate them in 16 different directions. It doesn't seem like a big deal on paper, but this is huge for players who take a lot of pride in decorating their valley from castle to coast. And, chefs can finally rejoice at the fact that cooked meals can now be placed around the valley.

Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas is the one character joining the valley in the Sew Delightful update. According to the showcase, Sally has lost her way to the valley and it's our job to track her down and reunite her with Jack. If it's anything like the quest to unlock Jack Skellington , you won't need access to a realm to invite her so you'll at least save a bit of Dreamlight that way.

It was shared that we'll need to team up with Jack Skellington and complete a series of tasks to welcome her, similar to working alongside Mickey Mouse to get the valley prepared for Minnie. I'd imagine that you'll need a pretty strong friendship with Jack before the quest to find Sally unlocks too, but more details about what to expect from the quest are likely to be shared closer to the release date of the update.

As a reward for welcoming Sally, a lot of items featuring her iconic patchwork pattern are also being added to the game. I'd imagine items like a patchwork bed and patchwork dress shown in the Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase will be rewarded as you level up your friendship with her, but there's a chance some items with the same design will be craftable during her friendship quests.

What's the theme of the Sew Delightful Star Path?

Since a new update is coming, that also means a new Star Path. This time around, we're getting a seasonal "ethereal winter" theme. Details on rewards are very scarce right now, but we do know that a magical wand that casts snowflakes is up for grabs as one of the main prizes, alongside a towering icy gazebo perfect for the winter season.

The star path also draws a lot of inspiration from whimsical fairytales according to the showcase, so hopefully, we get some whimsical furniture to use to decorate the Frosted Heights. Since there's a lot of emphasis on icy winter, I feel like it would be a wasted opportunity to not get the cast of Frozen involved in one way or another. I'd love to see a baby reindeer/Sven animal companion up for grabs. But regardless of what treats are on the table, if you've been looking for a chance to spend your Moonstones on some festive decorations, then this is your best bet.