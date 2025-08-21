How to complete the Capture the Sun quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Play a little game with your fellow valley-goers.
If you've already unlocked Joy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, making your way through her friendship quests will be next on the list. These will automatically unlock as you periodically hit different levels, with the first coming not long after you've first invited her to the valley.
The Capture the Sun quest will automatically unlock once you've hit a level 2 friendship with Joy. Speak to her to start the quest, and she'll explain that she wants to do something fun and suggests a game of "capture the fun", which is essentially capture the flag. Here's what you need to do to complete the quest.
How to complete the Capture the Sun quest in Dreamlight Valley
The first step to playing Capture the Sun is finding the best place to play. Don't worry, you don't have to decide on a location yourself. Instead, head to the following locations and take a selfie with Joy to test each area:
- The southern edge of the meadow
- Near the wishing well in the plaza
- Inside the dream castle
Speak to Joy once you've done this to settle on a location. There are no right answers, as you will end up playing in the Dream Castle anyway. Joy will explain that the next step is finding people to play with you, so the next challenge is to recruit some opponents. Head to these characters and talk to them to invite them to the game:
- Merlin
- Donald Duck
- Goofy
- Vanellope
Return to Joy, explain that everyone is happy to play, and she will ask you to craft each player a flag pole. You will need the following materials to craft all five flag poles:
- 10 x Softwood
- 10 x Yellow Daisies
- 1 x Topaz
Bring these to Joy and she will remind you that you also need to dress in something yellow as a sort of 'uniform' before you can start the game. Filtering your wardrobe using the options in the top right corner of the wardrobe inventory to only show you yellow clothes will make this process a lot easier. Once you've got your best outfit on, head to the Dream Castle. You'll have to take a selfie with everyone before talking to Joy to kick off the game.
You'll then have to actually run around the Dream Castle catching three floating suns. Like any item, walk up to them and press E to pick them up. Once you've got three, go to your flag in the middle of the room (the purple one with the gold stars) and transfer them from your inventory to essentially win the game. As a prize, you'll receive a plush bear head which seems out of character for Joy.
Take the prize to her and she will explain that it's not what she put in the bag. You'll both agree that it seems a bit odd and that hopefully more bear parts will come up soon. This will end the quest and give your friendship with Joy a little boost.
