How to unlock Joy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Inside Out has joined Disney Dreamlight Valley in the Emotional Rescue update, adding two of the movie's most popular emotions to the game. Both Joy and Sadness can be found and invited to live amongst the villagers, but as always, you need to follow a pretty lengthy process to get there first.

Before you can start bringing Joy to the valley (literally), you'll need to unlock the Inside Out realm. This can be accessed through the Dream Castle and via the door with Riley's silhouette. It costs 15,000 Dreamlight to open, similar to the Agrabah realm you need to unlock Jasmine and Aladdin, but it's well worth investing in. But instead of walking in straight away, the Emotional Rescue quest will start, beginning with an orb falling to the ground just outside the door.

How to complete the Emotional Rescue quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pick up the memory orb that falls out of the door, and speak to Merlin, who should be standing next to you. He will explain that Joy and Sadness are both missing from the memory orb and that we need to find a way to feel those emotions. After a conversation about things that make you happy and sad, he'll instruct you to do the following:

Cook any dish that makes you happy

Take a photo with night thorns in the valley

Fortunately, the dish can be absolutely anything; I settled for apple pie as I already had all the ingredients I needed. Go back to Merlin when you've completed these tasks and you will be able to place the memory orb back in the door and enter the realm. You'll now be able to walk up to Joy at the console in the middle of the room and talk to her, where she'll explain that the console is broken and she needs your help finding or crafting the missing parts.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The missing parts hiding around the realm can be found in the following places:

Broken Caution Sliders: The middle of the purple shelf behind the sofa Envy button: To the right of the purple sofa by the wall Broken Caution Connectors: Behind the red sofa Curiosity sliders: Next to the workbench at the back of the room Curiosity adjuster: Behind the ramp leading upstairs at the back of the room

Among these various buttons and parts you pick up, you'll find Broken Caution Sliders and Broken Caution Connectors. Take these to the crafting table at the back of the room to create mended caution sliders. Then, take all the components you've collected back to the console, interact with it, and transfer the items from your inventory to the console. Talk to Joy again and she will say that memories aren't being sent long-term, and she needs your help once again.

Joy will guide you to four white machines on either side of the room and tell you to line up the paddles on the memory wall horizontally. Each button needs to be pressed once to make the four paddles horizontal, starting with the white machine furthest left of where you enter the realm. Talk to Joy again, and she'll give you your next mission: go and find Sadness.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You won't be able to do that until you've found the Mind Worker Safety Gear though, which you can pick up from two clothing bags in the lockers under the stairs. There's also an Everlasting Cotton Candy in the lockers here, which we don't need right now, but I picked it up since it will come in handy later.

Adorn your new uniform and head down the elevator in the middle of the room, where Joy should now be standing. This will complete the Emotional Rescue quest.

How to complete the Out of the Blue quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When you enter long-term memory, you'll need to solve two horizontal flipper puzzles:

Go up to the buttons directly in front of you. Press the console to the right once, and then the console furthest to the left once. The pillar in front of you will drop. Walk forward, turn right, and there's another paddle puzzle to solve—but this leads you to a dead end. So, go left instead and follow the path around until you come to another fork, where you need to head left again (going right leads you to another dead end, but at least there's a chest in the room this time) Solve the next paddle puzzle by pressing the right button once and then the left button.

Sadness will be in this room, so go straight up to her to chat. Sadness will say that you need to find some of Riley's happy memories, specifically memories of her piano lessons, so walk back the way you came and pick up any memories from the walls which have bright orange music notes coming out of them.

Take all four back to Sadness, and she'll ask you to put them in the recall tube, which is right next to where you entered long-term memory. Speak to Sadness once more and the two of you will return to headquarters, which will end the Out of the Blue quest.

How to complete the Dream On! Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The final step in unlocking Joy in Dreamlight Valley in the Dream On! Quest. Speak to Joy and you will be told that memories aren't enough. Instead, you need to head to Dream Productions, so follow Joy and enter another portal on the floor. When you talk to Joy again, she will ask you to help set up a dream for Riley.

Since the theme is being a classical pianist, Joy wants you to find items that are classy and preferably with a gold trim. Don't worry, you don't have to craft this furniture either. You can pick your furniture from the Dream Productions platform to the left of the stage. I chose the globe, the potted plant, and the fireplace and positioned them around the piano.

You then need to speak to Joy and organise your outfit for the dream, which should be "classy looking and elegant", so use your filters in your wardrobe menu if you're not sure what applies. Then, you'll need to walk over to the piano on the stage and interact with it to complete this part of the quest before being sent back to headquarters.

To no one's surprise, that dream didn't do the trick. After speaking with both Joy and Sadness about what went wrong and how you can fix it, you'll be prompted to head back to the valley to set up a "remote headquarters."

Go home, place the Emotions Headquarters anywhere in the valley, and interact with the sign. It costs 10,000 Star Coins to unlock the Emotions Headquarters house, but once you've paid the fee, Joy will immediately be welcomed home.

This isn't quite the end of the Dream On! quest though. Speak to Joy one final time and she will ask you to collect the following materials:

1 x Topaz

1 x Apple

1 x Seaweed

1 x Blue Falling Penstemon

1 x Carrot

1 x Onyx

They're all easy enough to find (you'll likely already have a bunch of them) so take all these materials to Joy and she will create a "Go Go Glow" light stick. When you accept the challenge of taking this back to Sadness in the Inside Out realm, this will end the Dream On! Quest and Joy will officially live in your valley.