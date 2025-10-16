A new trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley's next DLC reveals two new villagers, and the ability to customise horses

Disney Dreamlight Valley's next DLC, Wishblossom Ranch, is scheduled to release on November 19 and a new trailer shown during the 2025 Showcase stream has given us a more in-depth look at some of the features and characters coming. Although its brief reveal trailer welcomed us to the new setting, there's now more than enough information for us to sink our teeth into ahead of its release.

We already knew Tinkerbell and Snow White would be a part of the DLC as they were shown in the original trailer, but Tigger and Cruella de Vil will now be joining us too. Both will play a significant part in the story, with Cruella essentially taking the role of the villain having left the ranch to decay over time. Tigger, however, will be lost somewhere amongst the new biomes of the map and it will be our job to find him. Unlike the Storybook Vale DLC, Wishblossom Ranch won't be split into parts either so you'll be able to unlock all the characters from day one.

Two new horses have also been showcased. Maximus from Tangled was featured in the reveal, but Khan from Mulan and Pegasus from Hercules are coming as well. All three will have friendship goals like normal characters, and each has a special skill you'll need to utilise throughout the realm. Maximus will be able to clear bigger gaps with a long jump ability, whereas Pegasus will be able to glide through wind tunnels, and Khan can kick through wooden and steel doors. How exactly these skills play into the story, though, is for us to find out.

These aren't the only horses available in the DLC either, which leads me onto the feature I'm most excited about. Throughout Wishblossom Ranch, you'll be able to tame and befriend wild horses too, which you can then customise the colour and pattern of and keep in your stable. You'll be able to take one of these out at any time, and it has been confirmed that you'll be able to take your horses back to your valley too. Unlike the Disney horses, these won't hide any skills away, but they will make travelling around a lot easier, and hey, who doesn't love a bit of customisation.

While on the back of your horse, you'll be able to till soil to plant crops in a 3x3 square, water crops by equipping your can and walking over them, and clear Night Thorns, Inkies, Splinters of Fate, and Dead Wishblossoms by running through them. I am so excited to not have to remove any Night Thorns by hand anymore and just run through them instead, so the Wishblossom Ranch DLC can't come soon enough frankly.