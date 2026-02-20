Kick off the year of the horse with a stableful of discounted horse games in Steam Horse Fest
Start horsing around.
Calling all jockeys, we're off to the races! It's the year of the horse, and what better way to celebrate than with Steam Horse Fest? It's already bolted out of the gate, and you've got until February 23 to pick up a stableful of games about horses and other horse-adjacent animals at a nice little discount.
You can head over to Steam right now to browse through all the games included in this event. My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery was recommended to me, and it looks adorable. It's also 55% off.
Surprisingly, Red Dead Redemption 2—maybe the most graphically impressive horse game of all-time—isn't on sale at all. It's included in the event, but it's just there, sat at full price. While not a game exclusively about horses, the bond you can form with your equine pals is something special.
You can track and tame a wide variety of wild horses, buy ones from stables, braid their manes, and brush and feed them. It's a game where you can really live another life with you and your horse, watching the dirt build up in their coat or the snow cling to their legs and shrink their balls as you trek through the Wild West. You can also drift your four-legged friends, which is extremely cool.
For any OG horse gamers out there, Petz Horsez 2—now that's a name straight from the 2000s—is on sale for just $2, or 85p if you're in the UK. Umamusume: Pretty Derby is also up for grabs, but that's free-to-play, so not technically on sale. The idol-cum-horsegirl game captured the hearts of a lot of our team last year, so check it out for yourself to see why.
If you're looking ahead to your next horsey fix, then you'll be pleased to know The Legend of Khiimori launches in early access March 3. It's a game where you play as a 13th-century Mongolian delivery person—it's basically horse Death Stranding.
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
