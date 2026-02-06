The Legend of Khiimori's new gameplay shows Death Stranding with a horse is an idea that has legs
Prepare for wolves, bad weather, and even spirits.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Horses in real life terrify me. They're absolutely huge, can bite off your fingers, kill you in a single kick, and their sweat is all foamy and stinky—gross. Horses in videogames, though? They're another kettle of fish entirely. Kettle of horses? Forget the kettle. The point is, I love a good equine boah as long as they're made of pixels. That's why the new gameplay walkthrough for upcoming early access horsey delivery game The Legend of Khiimori has me so excited to trek through 13th-century Mongolia.
In a newly released five-minute long video, Aesir Interactive design director Steve Bristow walks and talks us through how Legend of Khiimori actually plays. You start out at an outpost and choose which deliveries you'd like to complete. The world itself looks large and alive—there's dynamic weather, large, snowy mountains, and blizzards showcased, so preparation for your journey is essential.
You've got to chart your course through the world—do you take the longer route you've travelled before? How about the shorter one with less stable terrain and more wild animals? There's less grass there, so you'll have to pack some hay.
As well as the usual packing of food for yourself and your trusty steed, you'll need tonics for the various weather conditions, animal-repelling arrows to scare of wolves and other predators that may spook your horse, and you'll have to actually pick which mount is best suited for the route you've chosen. Picking somewhere to camp and tending to your horse is important, too, so don't forget your grooming gear.
And not only do you need to pick which pony will be best suited to the mission, but you must balance your saddle bags so that your horse isn't off-balance and liable to fall. Honestly, the whole experience seems a lot like Death Stranding. That suits me just fine, I love both of the games, especially all the long, lonely walks. It seems like the perfect game to help you slow down and enjoy the scenery.
There are more features not shown in the video but coming to the game, such as breeding. These will be based on real-life breeds, so the horse fans among you can get thoroughly stuck in. On top of that, there are ruins to explore, spirits to contend with, and gear to unlock by increasing your courier rank.
The Legend of Khiimori launches in early access March 3, 2026. You can wishlist it on Steam here.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Issy van der Velde has been writing about video games professionally for five years, contributing to Rolling Stone, NME, GamesRadar+, IGN, and many more. He's been freelance and held editorial roles across news, guides, and features, and is now the deputy editor of the PC Gaming Show.
A lifelong gamer, Issy won the MCV 30 under 30 award for his work covering queer, Arab, and women's representation in the gaming industry.
His favourite games are narrative, story-driven adventures, arcade racers, roguelites, and soulslikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.