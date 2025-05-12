Iron Galaxy has explained why Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 won't feature the career mode: 'Our goal here is to make the ultimate package'

The news that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 wouldn't include the popular career mode from the original 4th game wasn't received well when it was announced in March. Instead, the timed challenges from the first three games would replace the mode that so many skaters loved.

In an interview with Game Informer, Iron Galaxy's design director Mike Rossi says: "We looked at 3, and that was obviously another very highly regarded title in the franchise. So then it was 'Let's look at 4. It's quite different, but what at its essence is it?' Our goal here is to make the ultimate package of 3 and 4. So ultimately, we felt that taking it into feeling more towards the 3 format as opposed to what 4 did originally, was a better representation for a cohesive package."

Rossi claims the decision wasn't made lightly either, especially since so many hardcore Pro Skater 4 players were bound to be upset with the mode missing from the remaster. The interview goes on to share the anxieties Iron Galaxy felt about changing such a significant part of a well-loved game. But Rossi then stated that it "benefits the titles as they exist." Which, as much as I will miss the career mode, is the most important thing.

But with that said, even though career's gone, you aren't just limited to the fixed 2-minute timer like the original games. You will have the opportunity to extend the timer up to 60 minutes to give yourself more time to pull off sick tricks and complete challenges. When speaking with Press Start, Rossi explained that this compromise was made because of feedback online stating that players "didn't always love the two-minute timer. They'd want just a little bit more time."

The more objective-based approach to the remaster of Pro Skater 4 will definitely be a change of pace compared to the original, but at least some compromises are being made to keep players happy. Challenges from the original game have been implemented with this new time format too, so in a way, it might be a chance to test how far your virtual skating skills have come.